Phantom Blade Zero: A New Beginning of a Long Journey – PlayStation.Blog Traditional Chinese

This journey started with the game I made in 2010, Rainblood: Town of Death. The development process was a creative outlet for me as an architecture student, first in Beijing and later in New Haven.

When I returned to China, I established my own development studio S-GAME, and the “Rainblood” series grew into the later “Phantom Blade” series. These games are mostly mobile based and have never been released outside of China, but we still managed to build over 20 million players.

Now, allow me to introduce Phantom Blade Zero, a spiritual rebirth of the original Rainblood and a game we've always wanted to create.





punk kung fu

The world of Phantom is a place where various forces gather. Here, you’ll find Chinese kung fu, intricate steampunk machinery, occult witchcraft, and other occult elements different from those kinds.

In Phantom Blade Zero, you play as an elite assassin named “Soul” in the service of a powerful but elusive organization known simply as “The Order”. The assassin was framed for the murder of the head of the regiment, and was seriously injured in the ensuing pursuit. Although he was rescued by a mysterious healer, his life could only last another 66 days. Now he must battle powerful foes and inhuman monsters, all while figuring out who’s behind it before his time runs out.

From Jin Yong’s wuxia novels and Bruce Lee’s films, to Michelle Yeoh’s “Multiverse of Mom” ​​and Donnie Yen’s “Justice 4”, “Phantom Blade Zero” draws on many wuxia icons, but with a unique style. What we call “Punk Kung Fu” is infused with a strong punk spirit and our unique visual aesthetic.

Worldbuilding

“Phantom Blade Zero” unfolds in a semi-open world, containing multiple large maps, full of diverse, hand-crafted activities.

The world of “Phantom Blade Zero” is desolate and cruel, always reminding you not to let your guard down, look for various challenges and powerful enemies in the game, upgrade and customize through acquired weapons, armor, artifacts, skills and other channels your role.

Action movie director Mr. Kenji Tanigaki brings real action

After ten years of experience in the field of mobile game development, we learned to simplify the control input of the screen, so that the player can perform complex actions without blindly “pressing buttons”. We applied these lessons to the game’s controllers.

We are honored to have Mr. Kenji Tanigaki as our action director, the master fight choreographer behind many of the classic martial arts films that have inspired us. For “Phantom Blade Zero”, Mr. Kenji Tanigaki personally demonstrated every movement in the game, which will be scanned through the camera matrix, and then our animation artists use these data as reference materials to carefully reproduce these movements by hand for the game use.

