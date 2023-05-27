Vincent played in G6 in the Eastern Conference finals, doubtful Spoelstra called the Heat to show aggressiveness – yqqlm

Original title: Vincent played in G6 in the Eastern Conference finals, and Spoelstra called the Heat to show aggressiveness

Beijing time on May 27th, earlier today, the NBA’s official injury report showed that Heat guard Gabby Vincent suffered a sprained left ankle and was doubtful to play in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Prior to this, Vincent had missed G5 of the Eastern Conference Finals due to a foot injury. And his absence has a very obvious impact on the Heat’s offensive firepower.

In this year’s playoffs, Vincent has been the starting No. 1 position for the Heat. He played a total of 15 games and averaged 13.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. In the first 4 games of the Eastern Conference Finals, Vincent averaged 17.5 points, 2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, and scored a career-high 29 points in Game 3 of the series.

Once Vincent G6 continues to be absent, veteran Kyle Lowry will replace him and continue to serve as the team’s starter. But in the last game, Lowry played 30 minutes, but only scored 5 points, and sent 4 turnovers to play very badly.

However, before the start of the game, Heat coach Spoelstra once said, “Vincent’s ankle injury feels much better, but it is not enough for him to play in today’s game.” Things will be different for Vincent after two days of rest.

According to the arrangement, G6 of the Eastern Conference Finals will start in Miami at 8:30 tomorrow morning Beijing time. At present, the Heat lead 3-2 and still hold a match point.

Speaking of the next G6 life and death battle, Coach Spoel said, “(In the past two games) we were unable to initiate an offense and pass the ball where we wanted to go. We will work hard to solve this in the next 48 hours The problem…we need to be more aggressive on the offensive end, and we are perfectly capable of doing that.” (Poirot)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: