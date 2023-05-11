Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold presented: Google’s new mobile phone era begins

Google has just expanded its Pixel 7 series with a fairly cheap A model that still packs a lot of power. At the other end of the price scale is the Pixel Fold. Google speaks of the slimmest foldable mobile phone ever.

At its Google I/O developer conference, the manufacturer not only showed the Pixel Tablet and gave a preview of Android 14. Also in focus the two phones Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold. The Pixel 7a passes as a slimmed-down version of the Pixel 7, while the Pixel Fold is Google’s first-ever foldable smartphone.

With a 6.1 inch diagonal screen the Pixel 7a is slightly smaller than the other phones in the range. It is an OLED display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. When switched off, it serves as an always-on display. The 5G cell phone itself weighs 194 grams and has dimensions of 152 x 72.9 x 9 mm. It is IP67 dust and water resistant.

As with the Pixel 7 (Pro), it is available Google processor Tensor G2 ready. In the A model, it has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of non-expandable storage. Google does not offer a variant with more memory.

The battery can be charge at 18 watts, wireless charging is also supported. Google specifies the capacity as 4,300 mAh, similar to the Pixel 7. Android 13 is preinstalled, security updates should be provided “for at least five years”.

There is one on the back of the phone double camera to find, which allows pictures with up to 64 MP (wide angle). There is also an ultra wide angle with 13 MP. Selfies are also possible with 13 MP. A night vision mode and Google magic eraser are included.

Google Pixel 7a for 509 euros

The Pixel 7a is now available in Germany at a price of 509 euros to get. When it comes to colors, customers can choose between Charcoal, Sea, Snow and Coral. The latter is only available in the Google Store.

Google Pixel Fold can be folded

With the Pixel Fold, Google presented its first folding cell phone. It can be folded inwards when the main display is not needed. According to Google, the hinge is designed to be particularly robust.

This is what happens when it is unfolded Main display on a diagonal of 7.6 inches, while the outer screen offers 5.8 inches. Both OLED displays have a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The cell phone weighs 283 grams and measures 139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8 mm when unfolded. According to Google, it is the thinnest foldable cell phone currently available.

The provides the necessary performance Processor Tensor G2. 12 GB of RAM and, depending on the model, 256 or 512 GB of storage are included. The battery of the 5G cell phone has a capacity of 4,727 mAh, and wireless charging is also supported.

Google Pixel Fold overview

Die triple camera on the back offers up to 48 MP. An ultra-wide angle and a telephoto lens each have 10.8 MP, and the selfie camera is 8 MP. An inner camera is also included, offering a maximum of 8 MP.

The Google Pixel Fold cost 1,899 Euros

The Pixel Fold comes in Germany from a price of 1,899 euros on the market. Google has not yet revealed when that will be the case. The colors are obsidian and porcelain to choose from.

