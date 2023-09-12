Home » Players Express Dissatisfaction with Lack of Ground Vehicles in ‘Star Sky’ Game: Bethesda Responds
Technology

Players Express Dissatisfaction with Lack of Ground Vehicles in ‘Star Sky’ Game: Bethesda Responds

by admin
Players Express Dissatisfaction with Lack of Ground Vehicles in ‘Star Sky’ Game: Bethesda Responds

Bethesda Faces Criticism for Lack of Ground Vehicles in “Star Sky” Game

Bethesda, the renowned game development company, is currently facing backlash from players due to the absence of ground vehicles in their latest game, “Star Sky.” With no option for vehicles, players are restricted to exploring the game’s expansive map solely on foot. Bethesda’s development director Todd recently addressed this issue in an interview with PC Gamer, providing an explanation for their decision.

According to Todd, the exclusion of ground vehicles was a deliberate design choice aimed at enhancing players’ immersive gaming experience. “When we introduce ground vehicles, it changes the gameplay dynamics. However, players do have alternative options, such as an upgradeable jetpack or their own spaceship, which functions like a ‘car’ and allows them to travel anywhere they desire,” Todd explained.

However, many players remain dissatisfied with this explanation, deeming it unreasonable and unscientific. Critics argue that even in games like The Legend of Zelda, characters, like Link, have the ability to create vehicles and traverse vast continents. Considering “Star Sky” is set in a future science fiction universe, players believe it is illogical to explore a planet without a ground vehicle.

Experts in the gaming industry speculate that the absence of ground vehicles in “Star Sky” may be attributed to limitations of the Creation engine. While the game does feature rail transits in select planetary cities, players are unable to directly ride these train models. Instead, the rail transits merely serve as “teleport points,” indicating that the improved Creation engine of “Star Sky” still lacks real-time ground vehicle driving capabilities.

See also  Casavo fires 30% of employees. Tinacci: "Difficult but necessary choice"

Another aspect that has fueled criticism is the absence of roads outside the cities in the game. Critics argue that this may be a cost-saving measure by Bethesda. With the game map still featuring boundaries, the lack of ground vehicles effectively focuses players’ exploration within a smaller area.

The controversy surrounding the absence of ground vehicles in “Star Sky” has raised concerns about the game’s overall gameplay experience. While Bethesda has provided an explanation for their design choice, players remain divided on the matter. As the debate continues, it remains to be seen whether Bethesda will address these concerns and provide potential updates to appease dissatisfied players.

You may also like

Fraunhofer initiative “Biogenic value creation and smart farming”...

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope Captures Image of Shining...

Greentech Business: Solar startup Enpal invests in energy...

Swiss tech regulation could do more good than...

Introducing VR2000 for Gaming: The Ultimate Gaming Headset...

The money machine – why the Bloomberg terminal...

Chief Creative Officer of Epic Games, Donald Mustard,...

Buy iPhone 14 cheaply: The best offers for...

Nanoceramic Insulation: A Solution for Energy Waste and...

A very difficult test! SYONCON SC930 PRO

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy