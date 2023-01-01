PlayStation TW announced the free game lineup of “PlayStation Plus” for members above and beyond in January 2023, including the PS5 and PS4 versions of “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Organization”, “Axiom Edge 2”, and the PS4 version of “Dust” The rest of my life 76″.

PS Plus 2023 January Basic Free Games Include 3 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Fallout 76

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is the new Star Wars chapter from Respawn Entertainment (creators of Apex Legends and Titanfall). The story continues the story of “Star Wars Trilogy: Revenge of the Sith” after the occurrence of Order 66 (the plan to destroy the Jedi Order and pave the way for the rise of the Empire).

As the only remaining Jedi apprentice and their last hope of survival, players must piece together their broken past and complete Jedi training, learn powerful Force skills and master the way of the lightsaber. Fight and watch out for the clutches of the Empire and the deadly Imperial Inquisitor, develop tactics in each battle, practice what you learn in Jedi training, and travel to far-flung corners of the Star Wars galaxy to experience new characters, creatures, enemies, and droids. It is currently priced at NT$1,499 on PlayStation Store.

The story of “Edge of Justice 2” describes that Indra, the billionaire behind the multinational giant Global 3 Group, went to the Antarctic region in order to investigate the cause and effect of her daughter’s disappearance, but finally entered a completely different reality by mistake. There are machines everywhere here, like parasites, some help her, while others hinder her in every possible way. What is this place? And who keeps stimulating her on the other end of the computer terminal, making her go deeper into this world?

In the game, players will explore a world similar to Earth and encounter the remains of a high-tech civilization in ancient times. Hack machine systems, face off against behemoths, and enter the Rift with remote-controlled drones—another reality, but closely linked to the Outer Realm, but with all its perils. To survive, you must scour the corners of both realities to discover necessary hidden objects and upgrades. It is not yet on sale at the PlayStation Store, but it is priced at NT$318 on Steam.

Fallout 76, the prequel to Fallout from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning developers of Skyrim and Fallout 4, is an online game in which every living human is a real player , players have to choose to cooperate with others, or choose to survive on their own. Under the threat of a nuclear explosion, experience the largest and ever-changing world in the legendary space-time created in the background of “Fallout”. It is currently priced at NT$1,198 on the PlayStation Store.

The basic free games of PS Plus 2023 in January will be available to members for free download from January 3, 2023 to February 6, 2023. After free download, anyone with a membership can continue to play.