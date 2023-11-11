Home » Pokémon Horizons: The Series Set to Debut in UK in December
The Pokémon Company has exciting news for fans in the UK as they announced the upcoming release of Pokémon Horizons: The Series. Following the adventures of Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, this new animated series will be the next chapter in the Pokémon anime and is set to hit UK TV screens in December.

According to sources, the show will be available on BBC iPlayer and CBBC, with the adventure taking place in the Pardia region. While the exact release date in December is yet to be confirmed, fans can expect to dive into the new series before the end of the year.

The announcement has sparked anticipation not only in the UK but also in other regions eagerly awaiting the debut of Pokémon Horizons. It is anticipated that the release dates for other countries will soon follow.

Stay tuned for more updates and get ready to embark on the next exciting Pokémon adventure in the Pardia region this December!

