Hangzhou to Host 2023 Women’s Volleyball Club World Cup Featuring International Powerhouses

The 2023 Women’s Volleyball Club World Cup to be Held in Huanglong Next Month

After four years, another top-level event is coming to Hangzhou. The Provincial Sports Bureau held a press conference yesterday and announced that the 2023 Women’s Volleyball Club World Cup will be held in the Huanglong Sports Center Gymnasium from December 13th to 17th. This is the first women’s volleyball international event hosted by Zhejiang in the post-Asian Games era.

The Women’s Volleyball Club World Cup is hosted by the FIVB and is a top professional women’s volleyball club event in the world. The participating teams are the championship and runner-up teams of women’s volleyball clubs from all continents, as well as the top club teams of the host country. There are 6 teams in this event, namely the host Tianjin team, the women’s UEFA Champions League champion and runner-up Turkey’s Vakif Bank and Turkey’s Isachibashi team, the women’s volleyball South American Club Championship champion and runner-up Brazil Beach Team and Brazilian Mina Sri Lanka team and the Asian Club Cup champion Vietnam Sports Center team.

The Turkish Vakif Bank and Isachibashi teams are regular participants in the Women’s Volleyball Champions League, Club World Cup, and other competitions. The Brazilian Beach team has the Martinez sisters and the world‘s number one secondary attacker Carroll, and its overall strength is unrivaled in South America; the Minas team has attackers such as Taisa and Dominican main attacker Pena, with strength to compete for medals in the Club World Cup. The strength of the host Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Team cannot be underestimated with stars such as Olympic champion and Chinese women’s volleyball team captain Yuan Xinyue, world champions Li Yingying, Yao Di, Wang Yuanyuan, and Turkish national player Vargas.

The event schedule will follow the tradition and is divided into group stages, semi-finals, and finals, with a total of 10 games. The top two teams in one group advance to the semi-finals and compete in a cross-elimination round with the top two teams in another group. The semi-finals and finals will be held on December 16 and 17, respectively.

Preparations for the event are being carried out in an orderly manner, and ticket promotion and other information will be announced soon.

The anticipation for the 2023 Women’s Volleyball Club World Cup is high, and sports fans are looking forward to the exciting matches that will take place from December 13th to 17th at the Huanglong Sports Center Gymnasium.

Source: Daily Business Daily

Author: Correspondent Lu Yishuai

Reporter: Zhou Yufei

Editor: Chen Dong

Share this: Facebook

X

