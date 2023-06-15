Power station Oukitel P2001 in the test: persistent, quiet, strong & cheap

If you want to maintain your power supply independently or far from the mains, you need sufficient capacity as well as sufficient power. While small and medium-sized power stations are only suitable for moderate consumers up to several hundred watts, they quickly reach their limits when it comes to food processors and powerful tools.

Oukitel’s test device was made available to us by Geekbuying. There the P2001 is reduced to 1099 euros at the time of publication. With the code NNNFRSOLDE15 the price goes down 999 Euro. The whisper-quiet power storage unit with 230 volt sockets, 2000 watts of power and USB outputs with Power Delivery (PD) up to 100 watts even makes it straight into our top 10 best power stations.

equipment and design



The design of the grey-black Oukitel P2001 is reminiscent of the significantly larger Oukitel Abearl P5000 (test report) and we like it a lot. The mobile power storage unit looks modern and robust and has first-class workmanship. We really like the combination of practical accessory compartment and internal power supply. When packing, everything is always at hand and no additional bag is required. In addition to the instructions, the compartment also contains cables for the power pack, car and XT90-on-MC4 to connect solar modules.

For transport, there are handles on the side next to the accessory compartment. With a weight of 22 kilograms and dimensions of 39 × 28 × 33 centimeters, the power station is still mobile, but for longer distances it is better to be carried by two people or use a goods truck. The main reason for this is the internal battery capacity of around 2000 watt hours. Modern lithium iron phosphate batteries, also known as LiFePO4 or lithium iron batteries, are used. Your advantage is greater safety and a significantly longer service life. A LiFePO4 battery promises at least 80 percent of its nominal capacity after around 3000 to 3500 charging cycles. If you want to use the device for daily use or as an isolated solution, you should pay attention to the long-lasting batteries.

Oukitel has placed DC outputs, emergency light and status display including power switch on the front. For 12-volt consumers, there are two round sockets on the left, each with 3 amps, a car socket (cigarette lighter) and an XT60 plug with up to 10 amps. To connect USB consumers, there are two USB-A slots under the display, each with 2.4 amperes, two USB-A with Quick Charge 3.0 (QC 3.0) up to 18 watts and two USB-C ports with PD up to maximum 100 watts. The main switch and emergency light, including the power button, are located on the right-hand side.

The status display is in the top center. In addition to the active inputs and outputs, the remaining capacity as a percentage, the calculated remaining runtime and the applied power are displayed here. The latter is important in order to optimally align connected photovoltaic panels. It also shows whether the fan is running.

The three 230-volt sockets are hidden behind a plastic flap on the right-hand side of the housing, together with the corresponding power button. The sockets (Schuko) have a maximum output of 2000 watts. In total, the P2001 can output up to 4000 watts at the same time. The inputs for the power cord or solar panel (XT90) are hidden behind a flap on the left. The internal fuse is also attached to the side. Ouktitel does not have a switch to reduce the loading speed on the P2001. Too bad, but normal and no exception. Also on app support or adjustable loading speed of the manufacturer. There is a UPS function on board for this.

It’s a pity that the manufacturer didn’t protect all outputs properly against dirt and moisture, but Oukitel still does it better than many other manufacturers. Often only the entrances and the vehicle exit are protected.

picture gallery



Photo gallery – Oukitel P2001 Die Powerstation Oukitel P2001

Technical specifications



practice test



The second power station from Oukitel is now much more compact and is not delivered on a small pallet. After unpacking, the power station is first examined and then directly tested for its performance. In order to reach the performance limit here, we need our powerful consumers, because PC workstations, gaming PCs or electronic hand tools do not draw enough power.

In addition to our fan heater, various garden tools such as hedge trimmers and lawn trimmers, we can operate our electric chainsaws, jigsaws and even circular table saws, a kettle and an induction hob. Such consumers with around 1800 watts are no problem for the power station. Even briefly exceeding the officially specified 2000 watts is possible, but only in the double-digit range. Otherwise, the P2001 reliably switches off all sockets. In order to get the power station to do this, however, we need either another power station with a charging capacity of 2800 watts or our chop saw, which even achieves a starting current of around 3500 watts. Most of our consumers in the household do not make the power station sweat.

The power supply for our performance-hungry MacBook Pro via USB-C with PD also worked without any anomalies in the test. The 12 volt outputs also work well with an air compressor, cool box and RC charger. There is no need for an additional power pack thanks to the sufficiently high performance of the power station. We also tested the UPS function and switched it between the PC workstation and the power socket. Here the P2001 only loops through the current, which does not load the internal battery. If the power fails at the socket, the power station then switches to the internal batteries in a flash, which always works reliably in the tests. Our gaming PC has no problems with the short switching times. However, the manufacturer advises you to carry out your own tests to actually ensure the function.

The restrained fans are already noticeable in the short performance tests. These start up audibly with loads over 1000 watts, but are ultimately not or hardly audible because of the connected devices and then switch off again promptly without load. In contrast to the large Ouktitel Abearl P5000 (test report), there seems to be sensible temperature management here and so the P2001 is uncomfortably loud, neither when charging nor when delivering power. On the contrary! The P2001 remains completely silent even when charging other power stations with up to 800 watts, despite the summer room temperature. Or at least whisper-quiet, but that couldn’t be said exactly because of the ventilation of the other power station. Excellently made, the device is also suitable for camping, the office or living space. So far, only the Ugreen Power Roam 1200 (test report) has been this quiet. Despite significantly less performance and capacity, this is priced almost at the level of the P2001.

After completing the performance tests, we drain the battery with a heater and then charge it with the mains cable in quick charge mode with up to 1100 watts. The fans can then be heard a bit louder for the first time when charging quickly at the socket. You don’t want to sleep right next to it, which doesn’t seem necessary because of the clear charging time. The charging time from 0 to 100 percent is just under two hours using a 230-volt power cable. If you want, you can also supply the P2001 with a solar input and thus increase the total charging capacity to up to 1600 watts. The loading time then drops to almost 90 minutes. The maximum input power via photovoltaic is 500 watts. That’s not quite as much as with Ecoflow Delta 2 Max (test report) or Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro (test report), but still very decent. With good weather and regular tracking of the connected 400-watt panel, we manage to charge the P2001 in one day.

Simultaneous charging and discharging also works. A mobile solar generator should always be able to do this, but this is not the case with some devices. The P2001 is also ideal as an isolated solution, for example when camping.

Between charging processes, we carry out capacity tests with different consumers to find out how much of the nominal capacity we can actually use. As expected, the power storage works least effectively with weak and moderate 230-volt consumers. In the test with a connected PC workstation with an average power requirement of around 150 watts, we were able to draw a total of 1660 watt hours. In terms of nominal capacity, this corresponds to a loss of around 17 percent. When using even weaker consumers, in our case some workshop lights with a total of 60 watts, we were only able to use just under 1580 watt hours. A loss of 21 percent. When charging another power station with around 800 watts, things look much better. A total of 1780 watt hours flow here until the battery is empty. Here the loss is only around eleven percent. On average, the P2001 also ends up with around 85 percent usable nominal capacity. This corresponds to the manufacturer’s information and corresponds to the empirical values ​​from past power station tests.

We also pay attention to the fans during the capacity tests. But these remain mostly completely silent and only turn up sporadically for a short time. Unlike the huge P5000, the P2001 remains whisper-quiet to completely silent under low loads, in stand-by mode and when charging via the panel.

What is still positive in practice is the stable processing. It doesn’t matter whether it’s the carrying handle or the side flaps – nothing rattles or wobbles here – despite the heavy weight. The display also performs well because of the sufficiently high brightness. Everything can still be read here, even in direct sunlight. If necessary, the output values ​​of the Schuko sockets can be changed using various key combinations. In addition to 230 volts, 220 volts are also possible. Instead of 50 Hertz, users can also set 60 Hertz. This works, but is usually unnecessary.

Preis



The Oukitel P2001 is available for 1099 euros at the time of testing. With the code NNNFRSOLDE15 the price goes down 999 Euro. In view of the high capacity and decent performance, this price is extremely fair.

Conclusion



With 2000 watts, the Oukitel P2001 has above-average performance and, thanks to its capacity of 2000 watt hours, has enough reserves for longer tours and heavy consumers. In addition, there are short loading times, a successful design and the particularly low volume during operation. If you now look at the current price, this power station can only get a purchase recommendation.

In the past forty individual tests of solar generators, we have rarely come across such a good price-performance ratio. All in all, the P2001 has rightly earned a place in our top 10 best power stations.