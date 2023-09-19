Rumors Suggest Nvidia’s RTX 5090 to Outperform RTX 4090 with Impressive Upgrades

New Leaks Suggest Nvidia’s Upcoming RTX 5090 Promises a Powerful Upgrade

In a recent post on the Chiphell forum, renowned whistleblower Panzerlied has provided some enticing information regarding Nvidia’s highly anticipated flagship graphics card, the RTX 5090. If the claims made by this tipster are to be believed, the next-generation GPU will offer significant improvements over its predecessor, the RTX 4090.

According to Panzerlied, the RTX 5090 is expected to be a staggering 1.7 times faster than the RTX 4090. This boost in performance is sure to captivate gamers and tech enthusiasts alike, as it promises unparalleled processing power for a supreme gaming experience.

The leak goes further to suggest that the upcoming flagship card will boast an impressive 50% increase in “scale,” which is rumored to refer to the core count. Additionally, it is speculated that the RTX 5090 will feature a massive 78% increase in level 2 (L2) cache, providing better data storage capabilities. Moreover, the memory bandwidth is expected to skyrocket by 52%, with a significant 15% increment in memory capacity compared to its predecessor.

Further details shared by Panzerlied indicate that the RTX 5090 could potentially be equipped with a colossal 192 streaming multiprocessors (SMs), translating to an astounding 24,576 FP32 cores. In contrast, the RTX 4090 offers a relatively lower count with 128 SMs and 16,384 FP32 cores. This significant disparity could potentially provide users with an unprecedented level of processing power, allowing for smooth and flawless gameplay.

Another noteworthy improvement seems to lie in the memory bandwidth department. If the leaks are accurate, the effective bandwidth of the RTX 5090 will be a staggering 1,532 GB/s, whereas the RTX 4090 only reaches 1,008 GB/s. This substantial enhancement in memory bandwidth will undoubtedly enhance the GPU’s ability to handle data-intensive tasks seamlessly.

Not stopping there, rumors suggest that the RTX 5090 will come equipped with an impressive 78% more cache, with an expected 128MB of L2 cache, while the RTX 4090 only features 72MB. This increased cache capacity will further bolster the card’s performance by allowing for faster data retrieval.

Clock speeds are also anticipated to receive a significant boost, with the RTX 5090 expected to offer a 15% increase over its predecessor. This means that the GPU’s frequency will peak at an impressive 2.9GHz, surpassing the 3GHz threshold under gaming workloads. For comparison, the current top frequency of the RTX 4090 stands at 2.52GHz.

If Nvidia manages to deliver on these purported features, the RTX 5090 will undoubtedly outshine its predecessor by a considerable margin. Based on the leaked specifications alone, the next-generation GPU has the potential to deliver a performance that is 1.7 times faster than the already impressive RTX 4090.

As gamers and tech enthusiasts anxiously await the official unveiling of the RTX 5090, these leaks have only served to heighten the anticipation. If proven true, Nvidia’s upcoming flagship graphics card could redefine the boundaries of gaming performance, solidifying the company’s position as a leading force in the GPU market.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

