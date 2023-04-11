I believe many people have heard of VideoProc Converter. It is a software that can download online videos and provide video and audio conversion functions. It supports more than 1,000 websites, such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, etc., and you can also choose to download videos. It’s still music, even if you can’t choose it, you can still convert it to the format you need through the built-in conversion function, which is very easy to use. More importantly, VideoProc Converter often has limited free activities, which means that as long as you catch the right time, you can use it for free all the time. Both the Mac version and the Mac version are available, hurry up and grab it at this time.

Powerful audio and video downloading and transcoding artifact VideoProc is free! Supports over 1,000 websites and also provides screen recording (Win/Mac)

This time, it is winningpc.com that provides VideoProc lifetime serial number free activity. Every free activity on this website will directly attach the installation point and serial number, no need to register any information, which is quite good. After entering the limited free activity page, slide down, and you can find the installation point and serial number, but the installation point here is only for the Windows version. If you are a Mac, you can change to the official website’s limited free event page to download, provided by winningpc.com The serial number of the Mac version must be activated before 4/15, please note:



I use the Mac version, the operation interface is exactly the same as Windows, remember to activate the serial number first after installation, there are four functions: “Video”, “DVD”, “Download” and “Video”:



Videos are audio and video conversions. Drag and drop the videos you want to convert to other formats. Select the format and start converting. It supports NVIDIA, AMD and M1 hardware acceleration:



It supports a lot of file formats for conversion, and there are also device options, such as Apple, Huawei, Samsung, Microsoft, etc. If you want to transfer videos or music files to devices for use, just choose from here, don’t worry Wrong format selected. You can choose your quality for each one. The higher the quality, the larger the file, and the lower the quality, the smaller the file:



Download is online video or music download, click “Download Video” or “Download Music” at the top:



Paste the video or music you want to download, and press analyze, I test YouTube URL:



YouTube videos can be downloaded to 4K quality, and there is also MP4 format, which is very good, no need to convert files. In addition, you can also notice that even if you use the download video function, there is an “audio only” option at the bottom:



Downloading music will provide more music formats, including webm, m4a, and MP3. The larger the file, the better the sound quality:



After setting, click Download Now in the lower right corner to start downloading, support batch downloading:



MP4 video check is indeed 4K quality:



MP3 music is also downloaded successfully:



In addition, if you encounter MP3 download failure, you can also consider downloading other formats first, and then convert to MP3 format through the built-in conversion function.