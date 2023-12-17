Powerful, effective and sustainable: How lubricants for drive technology can do without PFAS

Challenge PFAS ban

The planned EU-wide ban on PFAS lubricants calls for high-performance alternatives

Whether multifunctional oils, dry lubricants or high-performance lubricants for special applications – polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) is a ubiquitous component of lubricants for a wide range of industrial applications. Due to its unique molecular structure, PTFE has a very smooth surface, allowing molecules to slide easily against each other. As a lubricant additive, PTFE thus helps reduce friction and wear in highly loaded friction contacts, such as those found in small gears. Small gears, in turn, can be found in drives such as those used in the automotive, home automation (networked home technology) and power tools sectors, or in e-bikes. PTFE additives can improve the efficiency and service life of small gears, which ultimately has an impact on product quality and saves money because less wear and tear results in significantly lower material costs.

EU is planning drastic restrictions on PFAS in lubricants

But PTFE has recently come under a lot of fire because this substance is classified as PFAS, the use of which is to be strictly regulated or banned by the EU in the future. PFAS stands for “per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances”. This is a group of chemical compounds that are used in many everyday products such as Teflon pans, water-repellent textiles, packaging, fire-fighting foam, cleaning agents or the production of lubricants due to their water-, grease- and dirt-repellent properties. PFAS are considered problematic substances because natural degradation is slow, incomplete or not possible at all. They are therefore also called eternity chemicals. The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA)’s consideration of adding PFAS to the list of substances of very high concern (SVHC) is based on the potential risks to human and animal health and negative ecological impacts, in particular due to their persistence and bioaccumulation.

Time is running out for PFAS-free lubricant alternatives. The restriction proposal currently being discussed envisages an almost complete ban on substances containing PFAS. For PFAS in lubricants, he knows transition periods between one and a half and 13.5 years – depending on whether they are classified as critical or non-critical applications. If PTFE is used as a lubricant additive, for example in small gears, it can probably be classified as a so-called non-critical application; The restriction proposal currently provides for a transition period of only 18 months.

It also works without PFAS

There are currently no standard solutions for PFAS-free lubricants. The applications are too different and the development of technologies is time-consuming and costly. As one of the leading manufacturers of specialty lubricants, Tunap was quick to develop high-performance lubricants for small gears that do not require PTFE additives and have already proven themselves many times over in practice. One example is the OMC2 additive technology (OMC stands for Organic Molybdenum Compound). It causes a kind of micro-flow smoothing of metal surfaces in friction contacts, whereby highly wear-resistant protective layers are also formed. The result is, on the one hand, reduced surface roughness, so that an effective and stable lubricating film can build up, for example, on tooth flanks as well as in plain, needle and ball bearings. On the other hand, the contact area between the two touching surfaces is increased and the load is therefore distributed more evenly over a larger area. This means that friction losses are significantly reduced, which can be measured at lower operating temperatures. Since lower lubricant temperatures go hand in hand with a longer lubricant service life, the service life of small drives will be significantly improved. In addition, reliable wear protection ensures less damage to metal surfaces, so that the components function for longer.

The advantages of OMC2 additive technology are obvious: compared to conventional lubricants, it enables a longer service life with lower lubricant consumption. Studies on the Tunap Power Tool test bench have confirmed that power tools lubricated with the OMC2-based Tungrease high-performance lubricating grease continue to run smoothly even after 250 hours of continuous use. Lower frictional heat ensures reduced energy consumption and makes a lasting contribution to reducing CO2 pollution and negative environmental impacts. The lower maintenance and repair effort also increases machine availability. This in turn results in cost savings in disposal. The bottom line is that this means significant cost and resource savings for users. And all without PFAS.

The Tunap Group is one of the world‘s technology leaders in the production of aerosols, lubricants and cleaners for industrial and technical applications. Tunap products care for and protect and combine innovative chemistry with high sustainability standards. Around 30,000 customers worldwide already trust in Tunap products and systems. Well-known solutions include the “airco well” air conditioning cleaning system and the “Tunap Sports” technology line for first-class bicycle cleaning and care. Tunap offers research, development, production and sales from a single source. The family business has been a reliable partner to the industry for five decades.

The Tunap Group has its headquarters in Wolfratshausen. Other production locations are Lichtenau near Chemnitz and Märstetten in Switzerland. Tunap has its own companies worldwide in 17 markets in Europe, America and Asia. In total, the Tunap Group employs around 700 people and achieves annual sales of around 231 million euros.

You can find out more about the Tunap Group and its innovative products and concepts at www.tunap.com

