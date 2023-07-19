Project F: A New Tactical FPS Game with Dynamic Map Generation Set to Release on Steam

Japanese e-sports player Kenki (けんき) has announced the release date for his new tactical shooting game “Project F”. The game, which automatically generates a new map for each game, will be available for early access on Steam on August 4th, Japan time. “Project F” is a free-to-play game, with character appearances and decorations available for separate purchase.

One of the unique features of “Project F” is its constantly changing maps. Unlike other competitive first-person shooting games that use a fixed map pool, “Project F” generates new maps for every game. This eliminates the map familiarity gap between new and experienced players, forcing players to quickly understand the map and strategize accordingly.

The game revolves around two teams of five players, with each team having the role of attacking or defending. Players control characters with unique abilities and engage in battles around a target called the “stone tablet”. The attacker’s objective is to successfully hack into the stele or eliminate the opponent within the time limit. The defender, on the other hand, needs to place the stele on the map and successfully defend it or eliminate the attacker. Each game lasts for 2 minutes, with offense and defense roles switching after six rounds. The first team to win seven rounds is declared the winner.

In addition to the tactical gameplay, players can plan and purchase weapons, armor, and tools through rewards earned by killing enemies and winning rounds. These choices will have an impact on the outcome of the game.

The creator of “Project F”, Kenki, is a prominent e-sports player who previously participated in “Rainbow Six: Siege”. Currently serving as the vice-captain and host of the team “Father’s Back”, Kenki brings his experience in the competitive gaming scene to the development of “Project F”.

According to reports, the “Project F” season server will operate in two-week cycles of opening and resting. While players can engage in custom games and training modes, certain modes such as points will be restricted during rest periods. Kenki explained that this intermittent server opening is necessary for a small-scale development game like “Project F” to compete with popular titles like “Special Wars Heroes” and “Apex Heroes”. The server breaks will be utilized for game adjustments, while also maintaining the game’s momentum through limited time availability.

“Project F” is expected to launch on Steam Early Access on August 4th, Japan time. For players seeking a tactical FPS game that eliminates the advantage of map familiarity, adding “Project F” to their wish list could be worth considering.

