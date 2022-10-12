Cambridge-based developer Ninja Theory has been working on Senua Saga: Hellblade II for quite some time, the first game for the Xbox Series X. But three years later, it’s still unreleased and has no release date.

But that’s not the only game the studio is working on, as they also announced Project: Mara early 2020. It’s a horror game we know nothing about, except that it seems to have ultra-realistic graphics (check out the latest video above). Now, we’ve got a sign that it might not be too far off until we get a proper announcement, as Idle Sloth on Twitter has noticed that Microsoft has officially trademarked Project: Mara, which is believed to be a work in progress title.

We don’t rule out that it might be announced during The Game Awards in December, but it’s also conceivable that Ninja Theory wants to release Saga of Senua: Hellblade II before kicking off the hype train for another project.