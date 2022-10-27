Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) today announced the November game lineup for the PlayStation value-added Internet service “PlayStation Plus”. Nioh 2, Heavenly Bodies and PS4 games “Lego Harry Potter Collection” are scheduled to be available from November 1st to December 5th for all PS Plus members on PS5 / PS4. )” to download and play for free. PlayStation Plus Basic | Game of the Month | Available November 1st (through December 5th) 《Nioh 2》（PS5 / PS4）

“Nioh 2” is the sequel to the action role-playing game “Nioh” that has sold more than 3 million copies in Japan, where monsters are rampant. The background of the era is set in the early years of the Warring States Period. Players will play the protagonist of mixed blood between humans and monsters. In the face of the chaotic world , the protagonist must use his innate human and monster power to fight against powerful enemies, and interweave with historical figures such as Kinoshita Tokichiro, Oda Nobunaga and other historical figures. loaded story.

Celestial Quest (PS5/PS4)

Developed by independent game team 2pt Interactive and presented in the style of the 70s, Celestial Quest is a sci-fi adventure game with physical simulation elements. Players will play as astronauts and perform missions in an unfamiliar gravity-free outer space environment. Use the left and right joysticks to control the astronaut’s arms, and explore the fully-physically simulated scene by pushing, pulling and climbing, and complete tasks such as assembling space telescopes, repairing solar panels, and studying cosmology.

The LEGO Harry Potter Collection (PS4)