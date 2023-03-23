PR/Business Insider

After being sold out for a long time, the PS5 is finally available again. In addition, there are now the first attractive game bundles for the popular console. The Playstation 5 is currently available at Media Markt* and Saturn* together with the remake of the cult game “Resident Evil 4”. Cost point: only 569.00 euros. For comparison: The console alone costs 549.99 euros, the game 69.99 euros. With this game bundle for the PS5 you save 50.98 euros. Here you can go directly to the offer at Media Markt* and Saturn*.

Things looked bleak for many gaming fans for around two years: After its release in autumn 2020, the Playstation 5 was immediately sold out everywhere. Little changed until the end of 2022. After a long wait and a lot of frustration, the console is now available again. The better supply situation also means that there are finally the first reduced offers for the PS5 – at least in a bundle with games.

Media Markt and Saturn: Offer for the Playstation 5 in a game bundle

Such an offer is currently available from Media Markt* and Saturn*. There you can buy the console along with the remake of the cult game “Resident Evil 4”. Cost point: only 569.00 euros.

Is the PS5 game bundle deal worth it?

The console alone already costs 549.99 euros. For only 19.01 euros extra you also get the game “Resident Evil 4” (Remake) worth 69.99 euros. The total value of the bundle is 619.98 euros. With the offer from Media Markt* and Saturn* you save 50.98 euros. As a reminder: Half a year ago you wouldn’t even have been able to buy the console without a game at this price. So if you haven’t got your hands on a PS5 yet, it’s worth grabbing yours here!

What can the Playstation 5 do?

The Playstation 5 is probably the most powerful console of the current generation. It is characterized by its excellent performance and overwhelming speed. Added to this are its 4K resolution, the high frame rate of 120 Hertz, its extensive memory and its Dualsense wireless controller. We have summarized the most important features of the PS5 for you here:

execution : Playstation 5 with drive

: Playstation 5 with drive Storage : 825 gigabytes (expandable)

: 825 gigabytes (expandable) Controller : Dualsense Wireless Controller

: Dualsense Wireless Controller connectivity : network, wifi

: network, wifi processor : AMD Ryzen Zen 2

: AMD Ryzen Zen 2 clock frequency : 3500 Megahertz

: 3500 Megahertz random access memory : 16 Gigabyte

: 16 Gigabyte Chart : AMD Radeon RDNA 2

: AMD Radeon RDNA 2 resolutions: 4K, 8K

What you can expect from “Resident Evil 4”.

The remake of “Resident Evil 4” is a completely revised new edition of the cult game from 2005. Both the gameplay and the graphics have been completely modernized. Even the story was screwed. In the survival horror game, special agent Leon S. Kennedy must rescue the US President’s daughter from a cult infested with a mind-controlling parasite.

