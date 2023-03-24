PR / Business Insider

The Playstation 5 has finally been available since the beginning of 2023 – so you can now stock up on numerous exciting games. Including some highlight titles like “Hogwarts Legacy”* and “God of War Ragnarök”.* We bring you the best PS5 games to play in 2023.

On November 19, 2020, the wait for the Playstation 5 came to an end for a few lucky fans, because the PS5 has been available since that day, at least in theory. Unfortunately, it sold out everywhere over the next two years, which caused frustration for many gamers. At the beginning of 2023, the market situation finally relaxed. You can now regularly buy the Playstation 5 from most retailers.

The best games for the PS5

Of course, the Playstation 5 also has an impressive range of games. These include not only some exclusive titles, but also so-called cross-platform games that also appear on the Xbox consoles. We can particularly recommend these PS5 games to you in 2023:

One of the most anticipated gaming highlights of 2023 was definitely “Hogwarts Legacy”*, in which “Harry Potter” fans can explore the magic school Hogwarts on their own. The action is set during the goblin uprisings in the 19th century – so you get to know a different Hogwarts than the one in the books. In the game you can create your own character and choose one of the four houses yourself.

In “God of War Ragnarök”* Kratos finally thaws – at the same time the Fimbulwinter breaks out. That means: Ragnarok is imminent. So, together with his son Atreus, he must find a way to save the world from destruction, which of course is not an easy task…

As a sequel to the popular Zero Dawn, Horizon: Forbidden West* has big shoes to fill. But the game manages that easily and sends the protagonist Aloy on a new adventure – for example to post-apocalyptic San Francisco. On the dying earth, Aloy fights his way through to other tribes and faces a number of challenges along the way.

The plot of “Resident Evil: Village”* picks up a few years after “Resident Evil: Biohazard”. After the terrifying events from the game, Ethan and Mia have moved to another place. But even there they are not safe from tragedy: Chris Redfield returns and Ethan faces another nightmare.

With “Elden Ring”*, the typical “Souls” gameplay is broken up by an open game world that you can freely explore. But there are also numerous bosses, traps and more waiting for you. In addition, the combat system has been further revised, which is now much more diverse thanks to complex role-playing mechanics.

“Godfall”* is a melee action game in which you face numerous opponents and always get hold of new items. This always follows the same game principle, but the combat mechanics make up for it and you unlock new skills and attacks. The game has a lot going for it, especially graphically, and serves as the perfect basis for showing other players what the PS5 is capable of.

The “Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection”* includes the fourth part of the series about Nathan Drake as well as the spin-off “The Lost Legacy” about the protagonists Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross. Already on the Playstation 4, both games were absolute highlights in terms of gameplay and technology, which again increase significantly in the PS5 remake. Thanks to extensive graphic improvements, adaptive triggers and 3D audio, the scenic landscapes, climbing sections and exciting adventures are even more effective.

In the tropical paradise of Yara, time seems to have stood still. But the place is ruled by a dictator who is determined to restore his nation to its former glory. In Far Cry 6* you will be part of a guerrilla revolution trying to overthrow this regime. You will meet a wide variety of characters: from the former KGB spy to the deadly dachshund.

After the last offshoot The racing simulation series, “GT Sport”, took a slightly different path, “Gran Turismo 7″* returns to the roots of the series and convinces with extremely realistic driving behavior. You can drive in 34 locations with a total of 97 route variants.

A new “Call of Duty” part could not be missing in 2020 either. “Cold War”* is set in the early 1980s during the Cold War, including shooting through Vietnam to uncover a global conspiracy. The gameplay, even online, is fast and gripping as always, and graphically you won’t find a better first-person shooter at the moment. On the new consoles, the action is much nicer and faster.

The forefather of the Dark Souls games* has received a phenomenal remake for the PS5. Again, as a player, you die a thousand screen deaths just to bring down a single monster. But when you’ve finally made it, the satisfaction is all the greater and you throw yourself back into the next fight with sword, shield and magic, probably with so many attempts again. All this happens in a very nice fantasy scenario with ingenious level design. The gameplay is extremely crisp, but every player should have experienced the feeling of defeating an opponent in this game. It’s really worth it!

With “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla”*, Ubisoft is once again giving you a huge game world in which you can silently kill your opponents like a real assassin, usually from behind. This time the player takes on the role of a Viking and you roam Norway and England to avenge the death of your family. There is a lot to do again and you will invest many hours until you have completed all quests, completely upgraded your camp and collected all weapons. You will be rewarded with some really spectacular moments and impressive cutscenes.

On the new generation of consoles, Ghost of Tsushima – Director’s Cut* raises the bar even higher than before. With shorter loading times, more stable frame rates and a sharper display, the samurai adventure convinces old and new fans. And with the story expansion “The Island of Iki” the game world is even bigger and more impressive.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man” was one of the biggest hits for the Playstation 4. The “Spider-Man” debut on the PS5* is not a direct sequel, more of an add-on of sorts. The story picks up after the events of the main game and you swing through Manhattan again, but this time in the role of Miles Morales instead of the well-known hero Peter Parker aka Spider Man. As in the predecessor, the protagonist swings through the urban canyons of New York and has been given some new abilities, including cool electric attacks. The story is even denser than in the main game and if you’re into Spider Man, you can’t avoid this hit for the PS5.

As an extended version of the award-winning “Final Fantasy VII Remake”, “Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade”* is particularly convincing with significantly reduced loading times and better texture quality. You can also choose between two game modes: graphics mode and performance mode.

