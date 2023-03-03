Home Technology Push the speed to MAX! Arctic 3300 RPM Fan New Model P12 Max
Technology

by admin
The P12/P14 models in Arctic’s fan product series have always been one of the T1 options in the PC DIY player community. In addition to good air volume performance, the P series fans are characterized by low noise and low price. The fundamental reason why players are so respected.

The new model of the Arctic P series fan is finally on the scene. The rebuilt Arctic P12 Max is equipped with double ball bearings. The speed is increased to 3300 RPM and brings more air volume and stronger air pressure. It provides 4.35 mm H2O air pressure and 81.04 The CFM air volume, various specifications and performance are all improved compared with the previous generation.

P12 Max supports 0dB fan stop function. Players can control the fan curve through BIOS or software to obtain a more extreme quiet experience. The fan blades also adopt a closed frame design. The closed fan blades can maintain high wind pressure and low vibration. As a result, the P12 Max has been sold abroad at present, and the price is about NT$326, which is about the same price as the current P12 PWM PST in Taiwan.

