In principle, we all know the rules of healthy eating. But even if we always talk about fruits and vegetables, lean proteins and whole grain carbohydratesi, it is true that there are some foods that, more than others, should be privileged.

This is the case with anti-inflammatory foodsbecause it is able to preserve the health of the cardiovascular system, at a cognitive and dermatological level.

Health doesn’t just mean maintaining a healthy weight. It is also essential that the blood values ​​are normal but also that you feel full of energy and active.

This is why the do-it-yourself diets are to be avoided. Maybe you can lose weight but at the expense of health of the organism and vital energy.

Here instead i tips for a month of anti-inflammatory diet, which promises to invigorate the body.

Anti-inflammatory foods par excellence: the study of the nutritionist

Let’s take the doctor’s study as a starting point nutritionist Sophie Janvierwhich has just come up with a new program called Boost: 28 days to get back in shape thanks to an anti-inflammatory diet.

As just mentioned, the doctor assumes that “health” is not just synonymous with healthy weight.

A specific anti-inflammatory diet is also capable of reduce disorders such as endometriosis for example, acne or eczema. Disinflammating the body yes stabilize blood sugar levelsyou improve your digestion and gain much more energy.

One of inflammatory par excellence is in fact sugar. It is certainly found in desserts but also in pasta, bread, in all baked goods such as pizzas and focaccias.

Even the lactose is sugar, as well as the fructose present in fruit.

The moment there is an accumulation of sugar in theintestine, here comes swelling, reduction of bacterial florareduced nutrient absorption, poor digestion and inflammation.

On the one hand, therefore, it is essential drastically reduce the consumption of foods containing sugar. On the other hand, try to balance as much as possible by eating foods that go to oppose their action and to de-inflammatory the organism.

What are the 5 most valuable anti-inflammatory foods for health

Here then, according to nutritionist Janvier, what are the foods that we should take every day for perform a beneficial anti-inflammatory action inside our intestines and in the body in general.

We list immediately what they are, and then analyze them in detail. According to the doctor, therefore, it must be brought to the table nuts, dark chocolate, blueberries, kefir and buckwheat.

The nightslike almonds, they bring fibers, vegetable proteins, minerals and antioxidants. But what walnuts have more than almonds are the Omega 3essential for the correct functioning of the organism but often we are deficient.

Twice a week it is also necessary to integrate with del fatty fish, rich in precious Omega 3. So green light to tuna, salmon, sardines or mackerel as anti-inflammatories, to be combined with a couple of nuts every day.

Il the most beneficial dark chocolate is 85%, certainly not a delight, from the point of view of taste, as it is bitter.

However, cocoa is very precious for our body and dark chocolate with this percentage is not a problem even for those suffering from acne. They can eat them up to 3-4 squares per day. The important thing, however, is to ban any other type of chocolate, milk, white or otherwise.

We come to fruit. It is now known as the berries they perform a powerful anti-inflammatory action in the body, which is why blueberries, blackberries and currants must never be missing from the table, which are rich in polyphenols and are able to fight the inflammatory states of the body.

One of the cereals par excellence to eat today, in place of white flour, is undoubtedly the buckwheat, also perfect for those who cannot take gluten. Indeed, this cereal is capable of aIncrease the microbiota or good bacteria of our intestines, which are involved in the production of anti-inflammatory substances.

Speaking of microbiota, the doctor states that

when the microbiota is disturbed, it favors intestinal permeability and therefore the passage of endotoxins into the blood, causing an inflammatory reaction.

Reason why -and then we come to the fifth anti-inflammatory food par excellence- drink kefir it is undoubtedly a real panacea for the intestine and recommended to everyone, even to gluten and lactose intolerant (depending on the brands there may be variations, it is always a must to check the label for your own safety).

What to drink to relieve inflammation

In addition to kefir, it is possible drink ginger or green tea during the dayalso known for their anti-inflammatory abilities.

Even coffee can help, from this point of view, or a nice hot broth of meat or vegetables.

Discover the benefits of tomatoes on the table and some contraindications!