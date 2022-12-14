Apple released the latest iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 system updates earlier. This update not only provides new features, but also fixes more than 30 security vulnerabilities. Therefore, it is recommended that users update the latest operating system as soon as possible.

In this release of the update, Apple has resolved all issues with graphics drivers, WebKit, and the kernel, and also fixed vulnerabilities in Safari, weather, and photo albums. Users don’t need to worry too much about past vulnerabilities, because these problems have not been actively exploited by interested people, but since the official has released remedial measures, it shows the importance of updates.

For those users who cannot update to iOS 16, Apple has also released iOS 15.7.2 and iPadOS 15.7.2 updates to provide users with the ability to fix the same problems.

For Mac products, macOS Ventura 13.1 also provides the same security fixes, and also adds an additional fix for a WebKit vulnerability that may have been actively exploited by iOS versions prior to iOS 15.1.

As for users who cannot update to macOS Ventura, they can also install macOS Monterey 12.6.2 or macOS Big Sur 11.7.2 and other versions to obtain protection.

(First image source: Unsplash)