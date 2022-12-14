It is reported that Apple will open the iPhone and other freedoms to iOS: functions and app stores will be released to third parties

I have to say that the new EU regulations still force Apple to make passive adjustments. Enabling USB-C on the iPhone is the first step, followed by the opening of the closed iOS system.

Apple is reportedly preparing to allow third-party app stores on iPhones and iPads as part of an overhaul to meet stringent European Union requirements in 2024.

Software engineering and services employees are pushing hard to open up key elements of Apple’s platforms, according to people familiar with the matter.As part of an overhaul, customers will finally be able to download third-party software on their iPhones and iPads without going through the company’s app store, bypassing Apple’s restrictions and commissions of up to 30 percent。

The moves, the exact opposite of Apple’s longstanding policy, are a response to new EU law aimed at leveling the playing field for third-party developers and improving consumers’ digital lives. For years, regulators and software makers have complained that Apple and Google, the two largest operators of mobile app stores, have too much power.

The source reiterated,If more countries pass similar laws, Apple’s project could lay the groundwork for other regions.But the company’s tweaks were initially only for implementation in Europe。

also,The news also mentioned that plans are underway to open up more iOS features to third-party apps, including the browser engine and NFC.