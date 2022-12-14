[The Epoch Times, December 13, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporters Ning Haizhong and Luo Ya) Chen Miner, Secretary of the CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee, succeeded Li Hongzhong as Tianjin Municipal Committee Secretary on December 8. After taking office, Chen Min’er immediately talked to veteran cadres and inspected the Binhai New Area. These two actions attracted attention. Observers believe that there are many shady scenes in Tianjin’s official circles, and Chen Min’er may have a special mission.

Tianjin official media reported that on December 11, Chen Miner, secretary of the Tianjin Municipal Party Committee of the Communist Party of China, had a discussion with a number of veteran city-level cadres, saying that these veteran cadres expressed their “full support for the work of the municipal Party committee.”

The official list of veteran cadres who participated in the discussion includes: Fang Fengyou, who served as deputy secretary of the Tianjin Municipal Party Committee and director of the Municipal People’s Congress from 1995 to 2006; Xiao Huaiyuan, who served as director of the Tianjin Municipal People’s Congress in 2018; Xing Yuanmin, who served as deputy secretary of the Tianjin Municipal Party Committee and chairman of the CPPCC from 2002 to 2009.

Political observer Wang He told The Epoch Times on December 13 that it is a CCP practice to greet veteran cadres when taking office, expressing the meaning of cooperation between old and new, and to win the support of veteran cadres. Chen Min’er started out as a propagandist, and he is very good at doing this kind of face-saving work, but it may also have something to do with the need to clean up the officialdom.

In addition, on the 12th, Chen Min’er went to Binhai New Area for investigation. Judging from the official reports, it was all “affirmative”.

The 62-year-old Chen Min’er is from Zhuji, Zhejiang. He was the head of the Propaganda Department of Zhejiang Province in his early years and is a close friend of Xi Jinping. Before the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2017, Sun Zhengcai, secretary of the Chongqing Municipal Party Committee, was sacked. Chen Miner was transferred from Guizhou to Chongqing and entered the Politburo at the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. In Chongqing, he launched a campaign to clean up the legacy of Bo (Xilai) and Sun (Zhengcai).

Chen Min’er was previously known as Xi Jinping’s successor. He was a favorite at the 19th and 20th National Congresses of the Communist Party of China, but both failed in the end.

Wang He said that Chen Miner is not a permanent member, not because he does not have the trust of Xi, it should be an internal arrangement of Xi’s army, he is still young, and he wants to give way to Cai Qi and Li Xi, who are older. And his transfer to Tianjin is a bit strange, there may be some special tasks.

Retired former Politburo Standing Committee member Zhang Gaoli served as Party Secretary of Tianjin from March 2007 to November 2012. He Lifeng, the current director of the Development and Reform Commission, served as the deputy secretary of the Tianjin Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, secretary of the Binhai New Area Working Committee, director of the management committee and secretary of the Tanggu District Committee from May 2009 to January 2013.

Zhang Gaoli and He Lifeng once demolished and rebuilt Tianjin. At the beginning of August 2009, Binhai New Area launched ten major construction projects in one go, including the core area of ​​Binhai New Area, Xiangluo Bay and Yujiapu Central Business District, Nangang Industrial Zone, and Textile Industry. parks and living areas, Dongjiang Bonded Port Area and its living supporting areas, Lingang Industrial Zone, and the Sino-Singapore Eco-City. But this left Tianjin with huge debts and a large number of “ghost houses”.

Ma Baiyu, Zhang Gaoli’s urban construction manager and former chairman of Tianjin Urban Investment, was investigated for corruption in urban construction in July 2014. Yin Hailin, who served as director of the Tianjin Planning Bureau from 2007 to May 2012, lost his post as deputy mayor of Tianjin in August 2016. Bloomberg, who served as deputy director of Tianjin Binhai New Area Planning and Land Bureau since January 2010, was sacked in April 2015.

Wang He said that economic fraud in Binhai New Area is very serious, and it is actually a hidden danger in Tianjin. In the past, Zhang Gaoli and He Lifeng were engaged in construction in Tianjin, and there were many shady scenes behind it. Now Xi Jinping is letting Chen Miner handle it.

Zhang Gaoli is a member of Jiang’s faction, but He Lifeng is one of Xi Jinping’s cronies. It is rumored that he will succeed Liu He as vice premier.

Wang He said that if Binhai New Area really has any problems, it must have something to do with He Lifeng. Moreover, the relationship between He Lifeng and Chen Min’er is not necessarily very good.

He said that the internal competition of his intern army is also very fierce, and they will undermine each other, but they will do it secretly and will not make it public. “That is to say, whether this kind of incident will cause divisions within the Xi family army, and they will fight and fight secretly between them. This is a trend worthy of attention.”

On January 11, 2018, Tianjin Binhai New Area made a rare public admission that the GDP in 2016 was falsified, directly squeezing out one-third of the expected 1 trillion GDP in 2017.

On May 1 this year, the GDP data for the first quarter of the 31 provinces in the mainland were all released, and Tianjin’s growth rate was the last, at only 0.1%. The previously announced fiscal revenue for the first quarter showed that Tianjin saw the largest decline, with general public budget revenue of 51.98 billion yuan in the first quarter, a decrease of 19.4% from the same period last year.

Analysis of Li Hongzhong’s appointment to the National People’s Congress: Xi Jinping as a model for inclusion

The whereabouts of Li Hongzhong, the former secretary of Tianjin, is unknown, but Hong Kong media previously pointed out that he will serve as the vice chairman of the National People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Li Hongzhong has always been accused of being a chameleon. He was originally the secretary of the princeling Li Tieying. He was later promoted by Jiang Zemin’s mistress Huang Liman. He was transferred from Hubei to Tianjin shortly after he first called out “Xi Core” in 2016, and entered the Politburo the following year.

Wang He told The Epoch Times that Li Hongzhong turned to follow Xi Jinping, and he turned very quickly. This person is very speculative. Xi Jinping believes that as long as you get close to me, I will use you. According to Li Hongzhong’s age (66 years old), he should have been resigned a long time ago. This time, Xi Jinping gave him an extra favor and stayed in the Politburo, but he was sent to the National People’s Congress to retire. This is very possible.

“Li Hongzhong was made a role model, and Xi Jinping just showed it to people from other factions. It is still beneficial to follow me.”

There are many shady scenes in Tianjin’s official circles

Wang He also said that the Tianjin Gang, in general, does not have great national political ambitions, but it has made Tianjin a very dark place. For example, the case of Wu Changshun, the former director of the Public Security Bureau, revealed the dark secrets in the officialdom, which was very sensational.

Wu Changshun, the former director of the Tianjin Public Security Bureau, was one of Zhou Yongkang’s close associates. On July 20, 2014, it was officially announced that Zhou Yongkang had been sacked on the eve of the investigation. On May 27, 2017, Wu Changshun was sentenced to death by the first instance, his execution was suspended for two years, and his sentence was limited to commutation.

In March 2015, the official informed Wu Changshun that the amount involved in the case amounted to more than 7.4 billion yuan. The Tianjin public security system gave Wu Changshun 23 people who bribed him; 330,000 yuan in gift money, and 1.5 billion yuan in violation of financial discipline, of which 400 million yuan was issued in violation of regulations. Wu Changshun’s family has more than 70 companies and more than 40 related companies. Wu Changshun suppressed competing companies by investigating cases and arresting people. Four women in the public security system gave birth to illegitimate children for him. Meng Jianzhu, the former secretary of the Central Political and Legal Committee, who is also one of Jiang’s people, once said that Wu Changshun was the director of the Public Security Bureau during the day and the chairman of the board at night.

Liao Guoxun, the former deputy secretary of the CPC Tianjin Municipal Committee and mayor, was officially declared dead on April 27 this year “due to a sudden illness after rescue failed.” However, the official did not specify the specific time, place and cause of his death. Even the official has not announced the news of the farewell ceremony for Liao Guoxun. News about Liao Guoxun’s suicide spread like wildfire on the Internet earlier. It was reported that Liao Guoxun had been reported in large numbers to have a relationship with two medical nucleic acid testing companies in Tianjin. However, these reports could not be confirmed.

Zhao Fei, who was the vice mayor of Tianjin, director of the Tianjin Municipal Public Security Bureau, member of the Standing Committee of the Tianjin Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, and secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, was transferred to the position of deputy director of the Tianjin Municipal People’s Congress in February this year at the age of 58.

Gao Xin, a columnist for Radio Free Asia, disclosed in February this year that Zhao Fei was undergoing internal scrutiny due to his involvement in the “political gang” issue of Sun Lijun, the former vice minister of public security, but no official announcement has been made yet.

