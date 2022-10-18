I still remember that Razer once launched 2 generations of Razer Phone e-sports mobile phone products. Unfortunately, due to various reasons, Razer Phone was unsustainable. However, Razer seems to have not given up on the portable game device market, and released a new Razer Edge series mobile phone during RazerCon 2022. The game console is expected to be released in January 2023.

The Razer Edge series are Android devices that support multiple cloud gaming platforms. There are three models in total, namely Razer Edge Wi-Fi, Razer Edge Founders Edition and Razer Edge 5G. The Wi-Fi version supports Wi-Fi 6E and Founders Edition. Just include an extra pair of Hammerhead True Wireless headphones, and the 5G version supports Sub-6 and mmWave. The Wi-Fi version is priced at US$399.99 (approximately HK$3,140), the Founders Edition is US$499.99 (approximately HK$3,925), and the 5G version is not priced. The three machines are expected to be released in January 2023.

In terms of specifications, the Razer Edge is equipped with a 6.8-inch AMOLED touch screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080, supports a 144Hz screen refresh rate and a 288Hz touch sampling rate, and uses a Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 processor, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage components. It supports micro SD up to 2TB and has a 5-megapixel front camera. The battery capacity is 5000mAh.

It is worth mentioning that the Razer Edge 5G uses the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 processor, which was announced by Qualcomm in December 2021 and designed for portable gaming devices. As for its performance and the current ROG Phone 6 and other e-sports mobile phones use How much difference will the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 make? I believe that the comparison can only be made after the product is officially released.

