After listeria also Escherichia coli. A batch of Italian Pascoli PDO fontina was withdrawn from the market due to the “possible presence of Escherichia coli, producers of shiga toxin”. The Milk and Fontina Producers Cooperative, as we learn on the website of the Ministry of Health, has ordered the recall of lot C252105286, expiring on 11 November 2022, due to microbiological risk. The recommendation is “not to consume the product and to return it to the point of sale for replacement or refund”.

Some strains of the E. coli bacterium, defined as producers of “Shiga-Toxin”, produce toxins that are very dangerous for human health, as they can cause a severe form of hemorrhagic diarrhea. In addition, a possible complication, more common in children, is severe acute renal failure, anemia and thrombocytopenia (haemolytic-uremic syndrome).

In recent days, a batch of Gorgonzola Dolce from the same Pascoli Italian brand had been withdrawn due to the possible presence of listeria.