Razer Introduces Game-Changing Cobra Series: Setting a New Standard in Gaming Mouse Innovation

Razer Launches Innovative Cobra Series, Redefining Gaming Mouse Industry

Razer, the leading lifestyle brand for gamers, has officially unveiled its groundbreaking Razer Cobra series, setting a new standard in the gaming mouse industry. This new line of mice seamlessly combines Razer’s immersive mouse capabilities with a symmetrical form factor, customization features, top-notch connectivity, and cutting-edge technology, delivering a truly immersive gaming experience.

Barrie Ooi, Head of PC Gaming at Razer, expressed the need for a gaming mouse that provides a symmetrical and immersive experience. He stated, “That’s why we created the new Cobra series. The Cobra Pro delivers the most immersive, feature-rich bi-directional gaming mouse with unparalleled performance. We can’t wait for our fans to experience it for themselves.”

The Cobra Pro offers unparalleled control and customization options for gamers. With 10 sets of programmable control keys, 5 built-in memory profiles, and 11 individually adjustable Chroma RGB zones, this mouse provides advanced control capabilities, allowing gamers to tailor their gaming experience based on their preferences and play style.

The well-designed Cobra Pro features seven buttons on the top, two side buttons, and one on the bottom, all of which can be customized to cater to individual preferences. Additionally, Razer’s Hypershift feature enables gamers to temporarily activate a second set of settings on an existing button, providing a unique gaming experience. The mouse also features five built-in memory profiles that can be easily set through Razer Synapse, allowing seamless profile switching for different games.

Renowned Twitch streamer Mizkif praised the Cobra Pro, stating, “I can quickly switch between my mouse preferences and seamlessly integrate different games smoothly, which has brought me a revolutionary change. I am also amazed at the lighting effect changes brought by Chroma, which makes my desktop colorful and more interesting.”

The Cobra series introduces gamers to a dazzling new experience with its addition to Razer’s Chroma RGB lineup. The world‘s largest dedicated lighting ecosystem for gaming devices, Chroma RGB has over 16.8 million colors, multiple lighting effects, and compatibility with more than 250 games. The Cobra series also features a Smart Dimming feature that conserves battery power during gaming and restores full Chroma mode during normal use.

Featuring state-of-the-art technology, the Cobra Pro boasts Razer’s latest innovations. It includes the Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor, 3rd Generation Optical Mouse Button Switches, and HyperSpeed Technology, offering unrivaled performance to gamers. For those looking for even better performance, the Cobra Pro can be upgraded to a true 4000 Hz polling rate with the Razer Mouse Dock Pro (sold separately) or the Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle, taking gaming performance to the extreme.

In terms of connectivity, the Cobra Pro weighs only 77 grams, combining full functionality with a lightweight design for an immersive gaming experience. It offers up to 100 hours of playtime in HyperSpeed Wireless mode and an impressive 170 hours in Bluetooth mode. The USB Type-C Speedflex cable allows for fast and smooth charging, ensuring the Cobra Pro is always ready to go. Additionally, the Razer Mouse Dock Pro or Razer Wireless Charging Puck (both sold separately) provides wireless charging capabilities for ultimate convenience.

For gamers who prefer wired mice, Razer introduces the Cobra. This alternative features lightweight yet ultra-durable key switches, eight customizable controls, and a stunning Chroma backlight, delivering top-level gaming performance with a stylish appearance.

The Razer Cobra series represents the pinnacle of gaming mice, offering precision, customization capabilities, and stunning aesthetics that allow gamers to seamlessly blend gaming style with personal style.

The Cobra series, including the Cobra Pro and Cobra, will be available for purchase on June 30, 2023, at Razer.com, Sanchuang Flagship Store, and authorized resellers. The suggested selling price for the Cobra Pro is $4,299, while the Cobra is priced at $1,349.

For more information on the Razer Cobra series, please visit Razer.com.

