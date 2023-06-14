Home » Razer launches 2023-style Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop equipped with Ryzen 7040HS series CPU | 4Gamers
Technology

Razer launches 2023-style Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop equipped with Ryzen 7040HS series CPU

by admin
Razer launches 2023-style Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop equipped with Ryzen 7040HS series CPU | 4Gamers

News/2023-06/Razer-Blade-14-2023-01.jpg” media=”(min-width: 992px)”>

AMD once again teamed up with Razer to launch the 2023-style Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop equipped with Ryzen 7040HS series processors, starting at US$ 2399.99 (tax excluded), pre-orders open on June 14, and shipments on June 20.

In a 14-inch body of 310 x 228 mm, the highest-end model will be equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU with a maximum power consumption of 140W, equipped with a vapor chamber and dual fans for heat dissipation, and an all-aluminum alloy CNC casing, the thickness of the whole machine is only 17.9mm, and the weight is 1.84 kg.

Unlike the previous generation Razer Blade 14, the system memory is on-board and cannot be expanded at all. The 2023-style Razer Blade 14 is equipped with 2 sets of DDR5 SO-DOMM slots, and the default configuration is 8GB x 2 or 16GB x2 DDR5 -5600 memory module, user can request, the maximum can be expanded to 32GB x 2 DDR5 system memory of 64GB in total.

The screen is a 16:10 WQHD+ (2560×1600) resolution 240 Hz panel with a brightness of up to 500 nits and a latency as low as 3 ms. The screen performance is finer and the fluency has also been improved. It also supports AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync.

Compared with the 2022-style Razer Blade 14 that uses GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, the 2023-style model has a 17% to 22% increase in game performance in a 1440p resolution environment.

For more detailed performance tests, please wait for the ban to be lifted at 23:00 on June 20, Taiwan time.

