Record-Breaking Participation: EVO 2023 Draws Over 9,000 Contestants in Las Vegas

The global fighting game event EVO 2023 will be held in Las Vegas, USA from August 4th to 6th, Pacific Daylight Time (PDT). To welcome the unblocking of the epidemic in various countries, there are a total of 9,182 contestants this year, surpassing the 5,052 in EVO 2022.

EVO 2023 Participating Games

STREET FIGHTER 6, Guilty Gear -Strive-, Dragon Ball FighterZ, TEKKEN 7, The King of Fighters 15 KING OF FIGHTERS 15) “Tsukihime: TYPE LUMINA” (MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA) “Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate” (Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate) “Ultimate Marvel Heroes VS Capcom 3” ( ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3)

Number of applicants for each project

According to the usual practice, new games usually become the first class in the number of EVO registrations of the year, and “Killer Whirlwind 6”, which was officially launched in June this year, is no exception. The number of participants is as high as 7,061, and it is also the most in the United States, Canada, Japan and other countries Enrolled items.

bonus pool

This time, “Quick Fighting Whirlwind 6” offers a high prize pool of US$70,600 (approximately NT$2.21 million). The TOP 16 will receive prizes, and the first place will receive US$20,000 (approximately NT$620,000). . Except for “Whirlwind 6”, the TOP 8 prize pools for other projects are all US$25,000, and the first prize is US$10,000.

Whirlwind 6 other items

Official Twitch Live Channel

Main channel: TOP 6 of each project

Stage B: “Dragon Ball FighterZ” / “Tekken 7”

Stage C: “The King of Fighters XV” / “Dragon Ball FighterZ”

Stage D: “Quick Fight 6”

Stage E: “Battle of the Paladins -Fighting-“

Stage F: “Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition” / “Ultimate Marvel Heroes VS Capcom 3”

Stage G “Tsukiji Fighting Blood War: TYPE LUMINA” / “Grand Blue Fantasy Versus Rising” Open Beta Competition / “Quick Fighting Tornado 6”

Timetable

(※The picture shows “time” in Taiwan, and the date must be counted one day later. The start time of the finals of all events is 1:00 am on August 7th)

Day 1 (August 5, Taiwan time)‍ Day 2 (August 6, Taiwan time) Day 3 (August 7, Taiwan time)

game schedule

Evo 2023 | Details (start.gg)

Brand new game debut

In addition, EVO 2023 will display fighting game consoles and demos of unlisted games at the on-site manufacturer booths. Unlisted games include “Tekken 8”, “Grand Blue Fantasy Versus Rising”, and the League of Legends fighting game “Project” that RIOT has talked about for several years. L”.

Further reading:The League of Legends fighting game “Project L” is open to 2V2 battles with friends, EVO will be on display for the first time

.

