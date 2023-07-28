Leipzig Gives Manchester City Ultimatum to Sign Gvardio for Quick Funds

Leipzig Gives Manchester City Ultimatum to Sign Gvardiol

Beijing time on July 28th, Manchester City has been issued an ultimatum by Leipzig to finalize the signing of defender Gvardiol before a certain deadline, according to reports from British media outlet “Manchester Evening News“.

Manchester City has identified Gvardiol as their top target for the remaining summer transfer window. However, negotiations between the two clubs have not yet reached a conclusive agreement. Leipzig has now set a deadline before next month’s Super Cup clash against Bayern Munich for Manchester City to provide an answer, putting City under pressure to act swiftly.

Leipzig is willing to sell Gvardiol during this transfer window, but they want the deal to be completed within a specific timeframe so that they can secure a replacement. The German club is eyeing Feyenoord’s Heitreida as a potential replacement for Gvardiol. However, Leipzig would only be able to afford Heitreida’s asking price of 40 million euros if they receive a substantial transfer fee for Gvardiol.

Despite Leipzig’s recent sale of Sobo Szaloy to Liverpool, the club still needs to raise funds to maintain financial stability. Therefore, it is highly likely that an agreement will be reached for Gvardiol to join Manchester City. Currently, the 21-year-old Croatian defender is undergoing pre-season training with Leipzig in Italy. Reports suggest that although Gvardiol’s future remains uncertain, he remains in a relaxed state of mind.

