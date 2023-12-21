Redesigned Apple TV app improves viewing experience

Apple Launches Redesigned Apple TV App

Apple has unveiled a new and improved version of its Apple TV app, making it easier for users to watch a wide range of content on their favorite devices. The redesigned interface allows for a more intuitive and streamlined browsing experience for Apple’s award-winning original series, live sports events, movies, and more.

The new update includes a user-friendly sidebar navigation that simplifies the interface and makes it easier for users to quickly access Apple’s extensive library of content. The sidebar allows users to easily navigate to Apple TV+, the platform for Apple Original series and movies, as well as the MLS Season Pass for Major League Soccer, the Store for purchasing or renting popular movies, and shortcuts to channels and apps that viewers already have.

Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, commented on the redesigned app, stating, “The redesigned Apple TV app makes it easier than ever for users to watch their favorite shows, movies, and sports events through an intuitive interface that brings content to the forefront.”

The updated app also provides a new sidebar navigation on Home, offering a consolidated guide to all of the user’s favorite shows, movies, and sports events. Additionally, the app includes a profile function on living room devices, allowing families to quickly switch between users for a personalized experience.

Furthermore, the Store tab in the Apple TV app has been updated to combine movies and TV shows into one service, making it easier for users to view all available content for purchase or rental. Additionally, there is a new “Add Channels and Apps” section for users to explore popular streaming services.

Starting today, the iTunes Store app on iPhone and iPad, as well as the “iTunes Movies” and “iTunes TV Shows” apps on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, will direct users to the Apple TV app where they can find existing purchases and watch all their favorite TV shows and movies.

Overall, the redesigned Apple TV app aims to provide users with a more seamless and enjoyable viewing experience across a variety of devices. With the new updates, Apple continues to prioritize user convenience and accessibility in accessing its premium content offerings.

