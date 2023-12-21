Home » Snooker German Masters Qualifying Round: The Chinese Legion has 4 wins and 3 losses, and 9 people have advanced to the main draw – Sports – China Engineering Network
Sports

Snooker German Masters Qualifying Round: The Chinese Legion has 4 wins and 3 losses, and 9 people have advanced to the main draw – Sports – China Engineering Network

by admin
Snooker German Masters Qualifying Round: The Chinese Legion has 4 wins and 3 losses, and 9 people have advanced to the main draw – Sports – China Engineering Network

Snooker German Masters: Chinese Players Advance to Main Draw

The 2024 German Snooker Masters qualifying tournament has seen a strong performance from Chinese players, with a total of 9 players advancing to the main draw. On the third day of qualifying, 7 members of the Chinese Legion played, achieving 4 wins and 3 losses.

In a highly anticipated “Chinese Derby” match, Fan Zhengyi emerged victorious against Cao Yupeng with a convincing 5-1 scoreline. Meanwhile, Zhang Anda defeated Egyptian player Mustafa Dolgham 5-3, showcasing his talent with a single-stroke score of 133 points in the 8th inning.

Two young players, Peng Yisong and Pang Junxu, also secured victories after staging comebacks in their respective matches. However, not all Chinese players were successful, as Cao Yupeng, Long Zehuang, and Jiang Jun were eliminated from the tournament.

Despite the strong showing from the Chinese Legion, star player Ding Junhui suffered a surprising defeat at the hands of “post-2000” young player Yuan Sijun in the qualifying round, signaling the unpredictability of the competition.

A total of 22 Chinese players are participating in this season’s German Masters, with Xu Si and Hong Kong star Fu Jiajun set to compete in a postponed qualifying match during the main game, while the remaining 20 players will participate in the ongoing qualifying matches.

With 5 Chinese players still set to compete in the remaining two days of the qualifying tournament, fans are eagerly anticipating the performance of Zhou Yuelong, Wu Yize, and Ma Hailong as they vie for a spot in the main draw.

See also  Whether Zhang Changning can return to the Chinese women's volleyball team depends on whether she is willing or not.

You may also like

What the ruling on the Super League means

Real Betis – Girona 1:1, Girona drew with...

confirmed LaLiga match formations

Three babies with three different women in four...

Rimini-Spal: opposite destinies that intersect

League Cup semi-final draw: Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough, Liverpool...

Alpine skiing: Liensberger is on course for the...

Florentino and the Super League: “Soccer will never...

Avanade collaborates with Fitprime to promote employee well-being...

Wang Yuanyuan: Participating in the Club World Cup...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy