Snooker German Masters Qualifying Round: The Chinese Legion has 4 wins and 3 losses, and 9 people have advanced to the main draw – Sports – China Engineering Network

Snooker German Masters: Chinese Players Advance to Main Draw

The 2024 German Snooker Masters qualifying tournament has seen a strong performance from Chinese players, with a total of 9 players advancing to the main draw. On the third day of qualifying, 7 members of the Chinese Legion played, achieving 4 wins and 3 losses.

In a highly anticipated “Chinese Derby” match, Fan Zhengyi emerged victorious against Cao Yupeng with a convincing 5-1 scoreline. Meanwhile, Zhang Anda defeated Egyptian player Mustafa Dolgham 5-3, showcasing his talent with a single-stroke score of 133 points in the 8th inning.

Two young players, Peng Yisong and Pang Junxu, also secured victories after staging comebacks in their respective matches. However, not all Chinese players were successful, as Cao Yupeng, Long Zehuang, and Jiang Jun were eliminated from the tournament.

Despite the strong showing from the Chinese Legion, star player Ding Junhui suffered a surprising defeat at the hands of “post-2000” young player Yuan Sijun in the qualifying round, signaling the unpredictability of the competition.

A total of 22 Chinese players are participating in this season’s German Masters, with Xu Si and Hong Kong star Fu Jiajun set to compete in a postponed qualifying match during the main game, while the remaining 20 players will participate in the ongoing qualifying matches.

With 5 Chinese players still set to compete in the remaining two days of the qualifying tournament, fans are eagerly anticipating the performance of Zhou Yuelong, Wu Yize, and Ma Hailong as they vie for a spot in the main draw.

