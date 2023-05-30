Home » Relive the classic STG of yesteryear!Answer, a Japanese game peripheral manufacturer, launched a vertical screen grip for Switch hosts
Technology

Relive the classic STG of yesteryear!Answer, a Japanese game peripheral manufacturer, launched a vertical screen grip for Switch hosts

by admin
Relive the classic STG of yesteryear!Answer, a Japanese game peripheral manufacturer, launched a vertical screen grip for Switch hosts

Answer, a Japanese game peripheral manufacturer, recently announced that it has launched the “Portrait Screen Adapter Grip (縦表アタッチメントグリップ)” designed for Nintendo Switch standard style/OLED style consoles. The reference retail price is 2618 yen.

This adapter grip is designed to meet the needs of playing vertical display games on the Nintendo Switch console, mainly a transplanted version of the old large-scale video game vertical shooting games. The upside-down ㄇ-shaped design is connected to the Switch main unit by rotating it 90 degrees clockwise, and the Joy-Con controllers are placed on both sides, so that the Switch main unit can be transformed into a vertical layout similar to a smartphone/tablet computer, which is convenient for players to play Games displayed in portrait orientation.

  • image

The transfer handle has a safety lock function to prevent the main unit from loosening during play. With the USB-C terminal transfer function, you can connect the power cord to the jack on the back while charging and playing. The back provides a non-slip vertical frame that can be adjusted in three stages, and the necessary ventilation and cooling holes are reserved.

Answer “Portrait Image Adapter Grip” is currently on sale in Japan.

See also  Twitter Blue also arrives in Italy, but Musk's plans don't go as planned

You may also like

Lynk&Co 01 in the test: Swedish crossover SUV...

HTC advances to COMPUTEX 2023 to show off...

Rocket launches worldwide in 2023: all the details...

Why is leadership so important for corporate success?

Rumor: Hot Wheels Unleashed is getting a sequel

What you should know about the Japanese manufacturer...

Intel also emphasizes AI! Meteor Lake series processors...

The next price-performance cracker is just around the...

Statistics of the week: 37 percent of those...

An immortal legend in the game industry, “GTA...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy