Relive the classic STG of yesteryear!Answer, a Japanese game peripheral manufacturer, launched a vertical screen grip for Switch hosts

Answer, a Japanese game peripheral manufacturer, recently announced that it has launched the “Portrait Screen Adapter Grip (縦表アタッチメントグリップ)” designed for Nintendo Switch standard style/OLED style consoles. The reference retail price is 2618 yen.

This adapter grip is designed to meet the needs of playing vertical display games on the Nintendo Switch console, mainly a transplanted version of the old large-scale video game vertical shooting games. The upside-down ㄇ-shaped design is connected to the Switch main unit by rotating it 90 degrees clockwise, and the Joy-Con controllers are placed on both sides, so that the Switch main unit can be transformed into a vertical layout similar to a smartphone/tablet computer, which is convenient for players to play Games displayed in portrait orientation.

The transfer handle has a safety lock function to prevent the main unit from loosening during play. With the USB-C terminal transfer function, you can connect the power cord to the jack on the back while charging and playing. The back provides a non-slip vertical frame that can be adjusted in three stages, and the necessary ventilation and cooling holes are reserved.

Answer “Portrait Image Adapter Grip” is currently on sale in Japan.