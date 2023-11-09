Remedy Entertainment Continues to Improve Performance of Alan Wake 2 with Tenth Update

Remedy Entertainment Releases Tenth Update for Alan Wake 2

Since the debut of Alan Wake 2 on October 27th, Remedy Entertainment has been hard at work to improve the game’s performance. In just 13 days since the game’s release, Remedy has released the tenth update for the game, focusing on ironing out bugs and fixing various issues.

The latest patch notes reveal that over 100 issues have been addressed in this update. Some of the key fixes include missing VO lines, corrected HDR switching, the ability to listen to all Pat Maine shows, reduced instances of Alex Casey in T-pose, and the removal of prank furniture that was blocking player progress. Additionally, players can rejoice as indoor rain has been fixed.

The update also addresses a variety of platform- and mission-specific issues, providing relief to players who have been experiencing difficulties in certain areas of the game.

This dedication to improving the game’s performance demonstrates Remedy Entertainment‘s commitment to delivering a high-quality gaming experience for Alan Wake 2 players. For those interested in the full patch notes, they can be found on Gamereactor.cn.

With Remedy’s continuous efforts to enhance the game, players can look forward to a more seamless and enjoyable gaming experience as they continue their journey in Alan Wake 2.

