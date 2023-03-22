Home Technology “Resident Evil 4” teaser animation “RE Masterpiece Theater Leon in the Mysterious Village” episode 2 released! Listing celebration starts at the same time! -funglr Games
Technology

“Resident Evil 4” teaser animation “RE Masterpiece Theater Leon in the Mysterious Village” episode 2 released! Listing celebration starts at the same time! -funglr Games

by admin
“Resident Evil 4” teaser animation “RE Masterpiece Theater Leon in the Mysterious Village” episode 2 released! Listing celebration starts at the same time! -funglr Games

coming soonMarch 24, 2023 (Friday)on saleResident Evil RE:4“(Evil Castle RE: 4, Resident Evil RE: 4)
The particularly popular “Resident Evil 4” in the series was reborn again with the “RE” remake. Those who played the original version at that time should have already reserved this remake, even if it is the first time to play the “Chainsaw Demo” trial version People who are interested in this game will also buy it after experiencing the fun and horror of this game.
A few days ago, “Resident Evil RE:4” was suddenly released with “World Masterpiece Theater“Famous for “japanese animation“Co-produced teaser animation”RE Masterpiece Theater Lyon in the Unbelievable Village“, which also became a great topic when it was confusing.Recent Capcom Propaganda DepartmentMust have drunk a lot. (※ compliment meaning)
The video released a few days ago is “Chapter 1”, so of course everyone is looking forward to the sequel.capcom immediatelyEpisode 2 released!

“Resident Evil 4” cooperates with the well-known Japanese animation “World Masterpiece Theater”! ? Episode 1 of RE Masterpiece Theater “Leon in the Unbelievable Village” has been released!

Ashley was arrested…. Episode 2 “Promise of the Two” revealed!

“Lyon in the Unbelievable Village of RE Masterpiece Theater”Episode 2 “A Promise Between Two”Release!
Playing an important role in this work “Ashley Graham“Debut in full bloom.The voice actor of the Japanese version isGhost Akari!
In the film,Ashley was taken away continuously, and Leon also took risks to rescue her many times, Anyone who has played “Resident Evil 4” should feel that these scenes are similar. Do you remember the fear of being “in the way” of Ashley that day?

See also  Important update for Google Family Link

In addition, the official announcementEpisode 3 is expected to be released on March 23, 2023 (Thursday)
Because it is the day before the release of the remake, it will definitely make people have the urge to buy “Resident Evil RE:4”!
Please check the official website of “Resident Evil RE: 4” for “Lyon in the Impossible Village of RE Masterpiece Theater”!

Launch Celebrations! !

Resident Evil RE:4 Release Celebration
PR TIMES

To celebrate the release of Resident Evil RE:4, Capcom Japan released2 major listing celebrationsthe first bomb event has already started!
This listing celebration will be chosen from among the attendeesA total of 44 people can get luxurious prizes
prize dueParticipation methods varywhich will be introduced below.

①Comment Award Tokyo Marui Airsoft Gun Course

SG-09 R
PR TIMES

there will be2 lucky winnersavailableAirsoft Gun “SG-09 R”. * Demand external “Marui Gunpower”.
“SG-09 R” is a“Resident Evil” collaboration model.The official gift is expected to be released in early to mid-April 2023fully limited merchandise
The way to participate is to follow the “Resident Evil” series Japanese official Twitter (@BIO_OFFICIAL), using the following6 Hashtags

  • ＃RE4
  • #Bio RE4
  • # Bio 4
  • #resident evil
  • ＃Chainsaw man
  • ＃SG09R

on my twitterWrite down your expectations and demo experience for “Resident Evil RE:4”to complete the activity to participate!
After all, it is the “コメント Award”, so hurry up and write down your enthusiasm for “Resident Evil RE:4” and post it on Twitter!
This award is forover 18 years oldparticipate, and are required at the time of awardprovide proof of identity

See also  Vice City theme mobile game "Lost indefinitely" officially launched on October 27, the number of global reservations exceeded one million-Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

② Comment Award 《Resident Evil RE:4》 Zippo Course

Zippo (chainsaw man)
PR TIMES

This is to represent the enemy character of “Resident Evil RE:4”“Chain Saw Man”designed byZippoAwards for prizes.will be given by2 lucky winnersget.
This award also needs to pay attention to the official Japanese Twitter of the “Resident Evil” series (@BIO_OFFICIAL), write down your expectations and demo experience for “Resident Evil RE:4” and add the Hashtag below!
Note the HashtagA different hashtag from the above airsoft prizes

  • ＃RE4
  • #Bio RE4
  • # Bio 4
  • #resident evil
  • ＃Chainsaw man
  • ＃RE4ZIPPO

③ RT Award

Original folder
PR TIMES

will pull out40 participantsyou can get “Resident Evil RE:4”Original folder
Just follow the official Japanese Twitter of the “Resident Evil” series (@BIO_OFFICIAL),andRetweet specific event tweetsThere is a chance to get it!

The first bomb event will continue untilApril 6, 2023 (Thursday) until 13:00 Japan timethe second event is expected to be announced in the near future, please look forward to the follow-up news while participating in the first event!
Please check BIOHAZARD PORTAL for details about the event!

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2005, 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

You may also like

ROG X670E ITX ASUS ROG STRIX X670E-I GAMING...

Amazon is now trying its hand as a...

Charlie Cox Stars in Marvel’s ‘Daredevil: Rebirth’ New...

Record Live Stream | TechSmith

A weapon of mass approval?

VW ID. Buzz in the test: first impression...

Good choice for people-friendly price! ROG Strix B760-A...

A weapon of mass approval?

Aruba CX Switches: IT Security Alert on New...

Counter-Strike 2 Announced This Summer

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy