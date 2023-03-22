“Resident Evil 4” cooperates with the well-known Japanese animation “ World Masterpiece Theater”! ? Episode 1 of RE Masterpiece Theater “Leon in the Unbelievable Village” has been released!

coming soon March 24, 2023 (Friday) on sale Resident Evil RE:4 “(Evil Castle RE: 4, Resident Evil RE: 4) The particularly popular “Resident Evil 4” in the series was reborn again with the “RE” remake. Those who played the original version at that time should have already reserved this remake, even if it is the first time to play the “Chainsaw Demo” trial version People who are interested in this game will also buy it after experiencing the fun and horror of this game. A few days ago, “Resident Evil RE:4” was suddenly released with “ World Masterpiece Theater “Famous for “ japanese animation “Co-produced teaser animation” RE Masterpiece Theater Lyon in the Unbelievable Village “, which also became a great topic when it was confusing.Recent Capcom Propaganda Department Must have drunk a lot . (※ compliment meaning) The video released a few days ago is “Chapter 1”, so of course everyone is looking forward to the sequel.capcom immediately Episode 2 released!

In addition, the official announcement Episode 3 is expected to be released on March 23, 2023 (Thursday) ！ Because it is the day before the release of the remake, it will definitely make people have the urge to buy “Resident Evil RE:4”! Please check the official website of “Resident Evil RE: 4” for “Lyon in the Impossible Village of RE Masterpiece Theater”!

“Lyon in the Unbelievable Village of RE Masterpiece Theater” Episode 2 “A Promise Between Two” Release! Playing an important role in this work “ Ashley Graham “Debut in full bloom.The voice actor of the Japanese version is Ghost Akari! In the film, Ashley was taken away continuously, and Leon also took risks to rescue her many times , Anyone who has played “Resident Evil 4” should feel that these scenes are similar. Do you remember the fear of being “in the way” of Ashley that day?

Launch Celebrations! !

Resident Evil RE:4 Release Celebration PR TIMES

To celebrate the release of Resident Evil RE:4, Capcom Japan released2 major listing celebrationsthe first bomb event has already started!

This listing celebration will be chosen from among the attendeesA total of 44 people can get luxurious prizes。

prize dueParticipation methods varywhich will be introduced below.

①Comment Award Tokyo Marui Airsoft Gun Course

SG-09 R PR TIMES

there will be2 lucky winnersavailableAirsoft Gun “SG-09 R”. * Demand external “Marui Gunpower”.

“SG-09 R” is a“Resident Evil” collaboration model.The official gift is expected to be released in early to mid-April 2023fully limited merchandise。

The way to participate is to follow the "Resident Evil" series Japanese official Twitter (@BIO_OFFICIAL), using the following 6 Hashtags: ＃RE4, #Bio RE4, # Bio 4, #resident evil, ＃Chainsaw man, ＃SG09R

on my twitterWrite down your expectations and demo experience for “Resident Evil RE:4”to complete the activity to participate!

After all, it is the “コメント Award”, so hurry up and write down your enthusiasm for “Resident Evil RE:4” and post it on Twitter!

This award is forover 18 years oldparticipate, and are required at the time of awardprovide proof of identity。

② Comment Award 《Resident Evil RE:4》 Zippo Course

Zippo (chainsaw man) PR TIMES

This is to represent the enemy character of “Resident Evil RE:4”“Chain Saw Man”designed byZippoAwards for prizes.will be given by2 lucky winnersget.

This award also needs to pay attention to the official Japanese Twitter of the "Resident Evil" series (@BIO_OFFICIAL), write down your expectations and demo experience for "Resident Evil RE:4" and add the Hashtags: ＃RE4, #Bio RE4, # Bio 4, #resident evil, ＃Chainsaw man, ＃RE4ZIPPO

Note the HashtagA different hashtag from the above airsoft prizes。

③ RT Award

Original folder PR TIMES

will pull out40 participantsyou can get “Resident Evil RE:4”Original folder。

Just follow the official Japanese Twitter of the “Resident Evil” series (@BIO_OFFICIAL),andRetweet specific event tweetsThere is a chance to get it!

The first bomb event will continue untilApril 6, 2023 (Thursday) until 13:00 Japan timethe second event is expected to be announced in the near future, please look forward to the follow-up news while participating in the first event!

Please check BIOHAZARD PORTAL for details about the event!