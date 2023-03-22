After the United Kingdom, Italy too is witnessing asurge in strep A cases in children. The infections are triggered by the Gram positive bacterium which colonizes the skin and throat, sometimes resolving in a mild way but other times triggering scarlet fever, tonsillitis and impetigo, evolving even more seriously. In short, what we are witnessing is one real emergency, which can no longer be minimized by talking only about Covid.

This is the alarm also raised by Prof. Claudio Giorlandino, scientific director of the Altamedica Research Center, interviewed by the Dire agency: “Unfortunately, fear and hypochondria from Covid-19 focus all attention exclusively on this infection, forgetting that there are more severe pathologies and that they must be recognized and treated early and energetically. Like the presence of streptococcus, which can lead to rheumatic fevers and cardiological problems”.

In fact, in recent weeks we are witnessing a increase in visits to the Emergency Department for suspected streptococcusand the swabs from Covid have given way to those for the research of this infection.

The important role of pediatricians and timely treatment of strep

As Giorlandino wanted to underline it is of paramount importance not to overlook the initial symptoms in school-age childrensuch as tracheopharyngitis with or without fever. And in this they have a role of primary importance i pediatricianswho must warn the parents about the possibility that it could be strep, putting aside the ‘phobia’ from Covid. It is in fact important to act promptly as for any type of infection, implementing the right treatment.

“It would be an unforgivable negligence and imprudence not to recognize the symptoms and treat them only because now we only think about excluding simple Covid”. Thus the professor spoke to the microphones of the Dire agency, adding: “the urgency of providing prompt diagnosis and treatment for streptococcus takes on greater importance due to the fact that it is now scientifically proven that streptococcus infections can favor the exacerbation of viral diseases also in the lungs”.

Finally, the expert also wanted to draw attention to the fact that children could be more exposed to this infection due to the weakening of the immune system resulting from the prolonged and “unjustified” use of masks to which Covid has forced, “damaging the mucous membranes of the upper airways”.

