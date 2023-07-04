Resident Evil Village Producer Talks About Winning Apple WWDC23 Award and the Power of Mac Machines

Title: “Apple’s M1, M2 Chips Power “Resident Evil Village” Graphics to Win Apple WWDC23 Visuals and Graphics Award”

In a groundbreaking achievement for the Japanese gaming industry, the producer of “Resident Evil Village,” Takeshi Kanda, and his team have won the Visuals and Graphics game department award at Apple WWDC23. The team’s success is attributed to the exceptional capabilities of Apple’s M1 and M2 chips, MetalFX Upscaling technology in Metal 3, and the ProMotion display.

“Resident Evil Village” is considered a 3A masterpiece in the gaming industry, comparable to super blockbusters in the movie industry. The game required extensive time, enormous investment, and a significant amount of manpower to develop.

Kanda Tsuyoshi expressed his delight at winning the award, highlighting the achievement as a first for a Japanese team. The honor serves as an affirmation of the graphics in “Resident Evil Village,” which rival those of a high-end home computer. Kanda credits the success to the groundbreaking capabilities of the M1 and M2 chips, MetalFX Upscaling technology in Metal 3, and the ProMotion display.

During an interview, Kanda revealed that one of the most memorable scenes in the game is when the protagonist, Chris, encounters numerous enemies at the beginning. The team recommends this scene due to the simultaneous occurrence of different events on the screen, showcasing the performance evolution of the new generation of Mac machines.

Kanda’s partners, Masahiro Kimoto and Hidesuke Iwasaki, also praised the fine picture quality of the MacBook Air equipped with the M2 chip, stating that it is on par with that of a home machine. Additionally, Apple Silicon’s Unified Memory enhances CPU-GPU transmission, making game development more efficient and facilitating easier porting to different platforms.

The inclusion of Bluetooth controller support further enhances the gaming experience on the Mac version of “Resident Evil Village.” Players can even use PS5 controllers for seamless gameplay. Furthermore, compatibility with Apple TV allows the game to be AirPlayed on the TV, while integration with HomePod ensures a lag-free gaming experience.

Apple’s latest MacBook Air, weighing a mere 3.3 pounds and measuring just 11.5mm thin, offers compact and lightweight portability for gaming on the go. However, users should consider the hard disk capacity of their Mac machines, as games like “Resident Evil Village” require a minimum of 8GB of space.

With the success of “Resident Evil Village” on Apple’s Mac machines, game enthusiasts can look forward to the possibility of more 3A masterpieces being ported to the platform in the future. The combination of Apple’s powerful chips and innovative technologies has opened new horizons for gaming on Mac devices, revolutionizing the gaming experience for Apple users worldwide.

