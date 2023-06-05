Home » A number of former CD Projekt RED developers collaborated to establish a new game studio Blank. – ezone.hk – Game Animation- Gaming
Founded in 2002, CD Projekt Red, responsible for developing original games, is known for developing the Witcher series and has released many popular games over the years. In recent years, many CD Projekt Red employees have resigned and set up their own studios. Recently, Mateusz Kanik, who was the game director of “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” and “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077”, announced the establishment of a new game studio Blank., saying that the studio will Committed to bringing players beautifully crafted games and unique experiences.

Founded in 2002, CD Projekt Red is famous for its Witcher series of games. In recent years, many employees have left to set up their own studios. Mateusz Kanik, who was the game director of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and The Rebel 2077, now announces the establishment of a new game studio, Blank., which will be dedicated to creating beautiful and unique game experiences. The team is working on an innovative post-apocalyptic themed game with an emphasis on emotion, quality and detail. They currently have a team of 10 and plan to gradually expand to 60. Blank.’s goal is to pursue uniqueness, and will not launch works similar to the Witcher series.

One of the leaders, Mateusz Kanik, has worked in CD Projekt Red for 15 years. The new game studio Blank. was founded with several former CD Projekt RED developers, including Jedrzej Mroz, Marcin Jefimow and Mikolaj Marchewka. Mateusz Kanik also revealed that he is currently working on an innovative game design with the doomsday as the theme, with the end of the world as the background, the characters advance the plot, and there will be some turning points. At present, a team of 10 people is involved in production, and it is expected to expand to 60 people in the future, so it is recruiting external talents.

In addition, Mateusz Kanik said that the team has been involved in large and complex open world games, and now chooses to focus on simpler goals, pursuing games with uniqueness, emotion, quality and refinement. Therefore, it can be expected that Blank. will not launch works such as the Witcher series.

Source: Game Industry

