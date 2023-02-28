The renowned English brand Restrap now offers a complete customization service for the frame bag, allowing the user to choose the desired sizes and colours, for a total of 40 different combinations.

Restrap is specialized in the production of technical bags for any type of bicycle. All products are handcrafted in our Leeds UK headquarters and come with a lifetime warranty. The newest Restrap innovation is the frame bag Custom Frame Bagbelonging to the company’s “bikepacking” line.

The Custom Frame Bag is made of nylon fabric and “VX21” synthetic fiber. It offers a large compartment with Velcro divider and large pocket for documents. In the upper area there is a housing for a water bag or a dynamo battery. The zippers are YKK.

Restrap allows the buyer to define exactly the measurements of his Custom Frame Bag, which in this way will be perfectly suited to the frame of his bike. It is possible to choose between 7 different colors, providing it with one or two hinges. The selling prices, based on the sizes, vary between a minimum of €139.99 and €228.99. Like all the other Restrap products, the Custom Bike Bag can also be ordered directly online on the company website.

– Website Restrap

Article edited by Robert Chiappa