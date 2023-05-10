Restrap, Tool Pouch saddle bag

Test and technical analysis for this extremely robust nylon storage bag. Designed for any type of bike, it has a capacity of 60cl, a weight of 77 grams, foam padding, velcro closure and reflective details. Plus, it’s guaranteed for life.

The English brand Restrap, an artisan manufacturer of technical bags and purses for all types of bicycles, as well as clothing accessories and fastening systems for bikepacking, is gaining more and more acclaim thanks to the intrinsic qualities of its products, made with painstaking care in the Leeds headquarters. Among the most recent items signed by Restrap we find the saddle bag Tool Poucha very useful accessory for those who want to have the bare essentials with them without weighing down the bike.

The main fabric and the seams are in “1000D” nylon, a very robust and abrasion resistant material. Although the nylon has a certain waterproofing, since the Tool Pouch is open to the side, it cannot resist water infiltration.

The interior is padded with soft foam to protect stored items. The practical internal pocket allows you to cram the smaller ones.

The total space available is 60cl, not many but sufficient for most needs. The weight we detected when empty is 77 grams. When fully loaded, it measures 15x12x8 cm.

The fastening of the Tool Pouch to the saddle is entrusted to a solid Velcro band, with reflective stitching that ensures passive visibility. The passage of the buckle of this bag through the saddle support fork is not entirely easy, with some saddle models assembly difficulties could be encountered, which however can be overcome with a little skill on the part of the user. Being anchored only to the saddle, the Tool Pouch is perfectly compatible with any telescopic seat post, a significant advantage given the diffusion of this component on MTB and Gravel bikes.

A 29×2.35” inner tube (or two 700×25/32c chambers), two 25 gram CO2 cylinders, two tire levers and a multitool can easily be found in the bag. Difficult to insert a mini pump, the dimensions of this bag do not allow it. Nonetheless, the same can be fixed laterally, by virtue of the generous dimensions of the Velcro band.

The finishes of the Tool Pouch are impeccable and very accurate, an accessory embellished with the classic “Restrap” label in polyurethane obtained from recycled materials. Available in black, orange and olive green, the Restrap Tool Pouch can be purchased directly on the manufacturer’s website, but it can also be found at some retailers. The prezzo list price is €39.99.

The resistance of the Tool Pouch is very high. It can be removed with white petrol and machine washed at +50°C without affecting the fabric and seams. Like all Restrap products, this Tool Pouch is also guaranteed for life, therefore it will be repaired free of charge or replaced in the event of damage or manufacturing defects.

– Website Restrap

Article and photos by Robert Chiappa