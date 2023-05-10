Suspected of alleged fraud could be released

CASE. –

A young woman feels uneasy about the alleged lack of speed and honesty on the part of certain justice officials and the prosecutor’s office, since a case of alleged fraud that was registered in Chimborazo would be archived.

The young woman who decided that her face not be published for fear of reprisals, indicated that she hopes that the justice authorities will do their job and that the case will not be filed.

In recent months, it was made public at the national level about an alleged criminal gang or organization of people who defrauded young people who aspired to enter either the police or military ranks, it is for this reason that an operation was carried out to locate and arrest these individuals. At the beginning of 2023, in Riobamba-Chimborazo, some similar cases of alleged scams were reported, which are being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office and the National Police, but apparently, one of these judicial processes, in which a former police officer is involved, it would go unpunished and would be archived, despite the fact that there would be all the elements and evidence that could determine the fraud. Nicole A., who decided to omit her last name because her case is under investigation, explained that the alleged fraudster, named Luis C. a gendarme discharged because he allegedly offered places to enter the Police Schools, would have contacted her and her family They offered him admission to the Higher Police School, but after a few months they noticed that something was wrong, since his family supposedly gave him money that would add up to around 10,000 dollars, until one day he was apprehended in flagrante delicto. After almost four months, the young woman from Guayaquil feels outraged because she considers that: “the investigative entities have not done anything” and fears that her case will go unpunished, so she asks for justice so that this person does not continue scamming young people who dream of being police officers.