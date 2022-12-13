Home Technology Returnal requires at least 16GB of RAM to run on PC




During The Game Awards, it was confirmed that the PS5 exclusive Return will be“soon”Log in to the PC. That’s certainly great news, but before you head off to the strange planet of Atropos, you might want to check to see if your PC can handle the game.

As The Verge notes, Returnal requires at least 16GB of RAM, and 32GB for the recommended experience. That’s double the amount of RAM compared to other recent major releases like Gotham Knights and A Plague Tale: Requiem.

As well as plenty of memory, you’ll need at least an Intel Core i5-6400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 for the game to run reasonably well, compared to an Intel i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X and VIDIA RTX 2070 SUPER or AMD RX 6700 XT are required for the recommended experience.

In terms of storage, Returnal will require 60GB on PC, which isn’t much larger than the 56GB file size on the PS5.

Here are the full system requirements listed by Steam:

MINIMUM：
OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903)
Processor: Intel Core i5-6400 (4 cores 2.7GHz) AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (4 cores 3.5GHz)
Memory: 16 GB memory
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)
Storage: 60 GB available
Additional Notes: SSD is recommended

recommend:
OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1903)
Processor: Intel i7-8700 (6 cores 3.7 GHz) AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (8 cores 3.7 GHz)
Memory: 32 GB memory
Graphics Card: NVIDIA RTX 2070 SUPER (8GB) AMD RX 6700 XT (12GB)
Storage: 60 GB available

