Merkle CAE Solutions: Simulation calculation to optimize the hydrogen tank process

Coiled hydrogen tanks in a hydrogen internal combustion engine truck. (Image source: @Merkle CAE Solutions GmbH)

Hydrogen is one of the hopes of renewable energies. In order for this technology to be used on a large scale, the refueling must be safe, because this is when the tanks are subjected to high loads. Using CFD simulations, Merkle CAE Solutions can visualize optimal refueling processes.

Hydrogen tanks are high-pressure tanks that, if used incorrectly, can also become small or large bombs. This is precisely why there are standards with clear specifications as to which temperature and pressure limits must be observed, so that the end user can use such a tank without risk.

The permissible temperatures are max. 85°C, the maximum pressure of 125% of the nominal pressure must not be exceeded. These specifications are particularly exciting during the refueling process, which should take place as quickly as possible. Hydrogen is fueled under high pressure. Due to the high inflow velocities, especially in the initial phase, the temperature of the hydrogen increases. In addition, the hydrogen hits the opposite wall of the tank when it is filled axially, i.e. directly, in a straight line. The temperatures are high, the material heats up locally, expands and the thermomechanical stresses in the tank increase, which can lead to damage to the tank, possibly uncontrolled to the point of explosion.

The refueling should therefore be carried out at an angle to achieve short refueling times. But how can this angle be optimally set so that temperature peaks are avoided as far as possible?

This question is asked again and again for cars, trucks, gas stations, ships or airplanes and offers a classic application for a transient flow analysis, i.e. one considered over time.

“Physically and computationally, the CFD simulation for hydrogen refueling is a challenge, since the time steps have to be less than 1×10-5 seconds due to the high flow velocities. However, the refueling process itself takes 30 seconds and longer,” says Stefan Merkle, Managing Partner of Merkle CAE Solutions GmbH. “In order to make correct statements about the optimization of the tank processes, physical framework conditions, logical extrapolations, but also economic computing times must be considered. Be it fluid mechanics with CFD or structural mechanics with FEM simulation – Merkle CAE Solutions builds on relevant know-how in the field of hydrogen technologies.”

Image source: @Merkle CAE Solutions GmbH

The company Merkle CAE Solutions GmbH in Heidenheim was founded in 1989 as Merkle & Partner GbR by aerospace engineer Stefan Merkle. Merkle CAE Solutions GmbH is one of the first and leading service providers for engineering calculations and simulations in Germany. At the headquarters in Heidenheim and the branches in Wolfsburg, Homburg/Saar and Erfurt, the 50 employees work on around 500 customer projects every year in the core areas of structural analysis, flow simulation and virtual product development. Customers include well-known companies from mechanical and plant engineering, aerospace technology, the automotive industry, the consumer goods industry and shipbuilding.

