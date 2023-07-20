Robosen Introduces Grimlock: The New Transformer Robot with Advanced Transforming Abilities

Robosen Introduces Grimlock, the Latest Addition to Its Transformer Robot Lineup

Robosen, the company behind the popular automatic transformation robot Ke Bowen, has just unveiled its newest member in the “Transformers” series. Meet Grimlock, the leader of the Dinobots. Sticking true to its G1 design, Grimlock has the ability to seamlessly transform between a human and dragon form, measuring at 381mm and 390mm respectively.

To achieve a more realistic and dynamic transformation effect, Robosen has equipped Grimlock with 34 high-precision joints, 85 microchips, and a six-axis attitude sensor. This ensures smooth and accurate movements during the transformation process. Additionally, key components such as the dragon claws, toes, and head can be manually adjusted, allowing users to achieve their desired poses and recreate iconic scenes.

Similar to its predecessor Ke Bowen, Grimlock supports both voice commands and mobile app interaction. Alongside the official action library, users have the option to customize or download creative actions shared by others. Robosen has also enlisted the talents of Gregg Berger, the original voice actor from the G1 series, to provide the iconic voice for Grimlock. The package will include exciting accessories like energy swords, bazookas, and crowns, further enhancing the playability of the robot.

The pre-sale for Robosen Grimlock has already begun in mainland China. From July 19th to September 30th, early bird buyers can enjoy a discounted price of 8,499 yuan (approximately 36,780 Taiwan dollars). Starting from October 1st, the retail price will return to 9,999 yuan (approximately 43,280 Taiwan dollars). According to the company’s official plan, the first batch of products is set to be shipped in the fourth quarter of 2023.

For a visual demonstration of Grimlock’s capabilities, you can watch the official video here: [embedded content]

Robosen continues to push the boundaries of robotic technology with their impressive Transformers series. Grimlock represents another exciting addition to their lineup, bringing the beloved character to life in an incredible way. Stay tuned for more updates on the availability of Robosen Grimlock in other markets outside of China.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

