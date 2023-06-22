Rocket launches worldwide in 2023: All information about the next LVM-3 (GSLV Mk III) launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. Here you can find out which manned and unmanned space flights have started, which are upcoming and in which mission the LVM-3 (GSLV Mk III) will be on the road.

When is the next LVM-3 (GSLV Mk III) launch?

The next start time window for the LVM-3 (GSLV Mk III) is currently Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The rocket is supposed to go up between 08:00 and 10:00 exactly.

Status: The official confirmation is still pending – the current date is known with some certainty.

The launch service provider LVM-3 (GSLV Mk III) is the Indian Space Research Organization. This is a government service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Satish Dhawan Space Centre, India, more precisely: Satish Dhawan Space Center Second Launch Pad. A total of 88 flights have taken off from here so far. The specific location currently has a total of 25 completed launches. Find out more information about the location here.

What is the mission of LVM-3 (GSLV Mk III)?

Chandrayaan-3 is India’s third mission to the moon. It is repeating most of the failed Chandrayaan-2 mission, using only a lander and a rover. After a controlled descent, the lander will make a soft landing on the lunar surface at a specified location and deploy the rover. The six-wheeled rover weighs about 20 kg and is powered by solar energy. It will move around the landing site, conduct chemical analyzes of the lunar surface and send the data back to Earth via the orbiter. The lander will collect data on moonquakes, the thermal properties of the lunar surface, the density and fluctuations of plasma on the lunar surface. Overall, the Chandrayaan-3 mission will gather scientific information on the moon’s topography, mineralogy, element abundance, lunar exosphere, and hydroxyl and water ice signatures.

The LVM-3 (GSLV Mk III) starts its mission

All information about LVM-3 | Chandrayaan-3 at a glance:

RocketLVM-3 (GSLV Mk III)Full NameLaunch Vehicle Mark-3 (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III)Launch Service ProviderIndian Space Research OrganizationMission NameChandrayaan-3Mission TypeLaunch Time07/12/2023OrbitStatusConfirmedCountryINDLocationSatish Dhawan Space Centre, India

