Rockstar Games co-founder and former creative director launches new firm Absurd Ventures

Technology

Dan Houser, the co-founder of Rockstar Games and former creative director, announced earlier the establishment of a new creative company Absurd Ventures, which will build content not limited to video games on different platforms.

Dan Houser left Rockstar Games in 2020, and then founded Absurd Ventures, which will focus on constructing various stories, characters and other content creations, and is expected to be used in live-action performances or animation works, and other interactive content such as video games, and such as Books, graphic novels, or podcasts.

Dan Houser used to co-found Rockstar Games with Sam Houser, Jamie King, Terry Donovan and Gary Foreman, and served as the creative director responsible for creating every “Grand Theft Auto” and “Red Blood” screenwriter. Voiced in Theft Auto III and related expansions.

While many players are expecting Rockstar Games to launch “Grand Theft Auto VI”, Dan Houser’s announcement of his departure has also made many players worry whether the new game will not be launched smoothly.

