Rockstar Games announced today (3) the launch of Taiwan’s LINE official account (LINE ID: @rockstargamestw), and the preview will bring the latest news, information, etc. to Taiwanese players.

According to the official message, simply add the official account as a “friend” to receive notifications of new content, in-game rewards and discounts, community events for your favorite games, and more.

Rockstar Games, which everyone is familiar with, is a game development company under Take-Two. It was established in 2008. Its signature works are series such as “Grand Theft Auto”, “The Color of Rivers and Lakes” and “Blood Killing”. The game that continues to sell right now is Grand Theft Auto 5, and the game everyone is waiting for is Grand Theft Auto 6.

Rockstar Games Taiwan LINE official account how to join

1. Use the URL link to join friends https://lin.ee/r12RWWG

2. Open the LINE app, click “Add Friends” → “Search” → search for “@rockstargamestw” to join

3. Scan QR Code to join.

image001

