Rockstar’s Revolutionary Rage Engine: Taking Graphics to New Heights in GTA VI

Rockstar Building New Rage Engine for GTA VI, Report Reveals

By Kieran Harris

More than ten years after its release, Grand Theft Auto V continues to impress players with its stunning graphics. Fans of the series are eagerly awaiting the next installment, and a recent report from French fanzine Rockstar Magazine has shed some light on the development process.

According to the magazine, Rockstar Games has dedicated half of the development time of GTA VI to building its own Rage Engine technology. This new engine is expected to elevate the graphics of the game to a whole new level, surpassing even the visuals of Red Dead Redemption 2.

One of the key features that Rockstar has been working on is a real-time water physics system. Water has always been a challenging element to recreate in video games, especially in 3D environments. Most developers rely on a grid system for rendering water, as it is a more performance-friendly option. However, Rockstar is aiming to revolutionize this aspect with its new engine, providing players with the most realistic water physics to date.

Additionally, all vehicles in GTA VI will be reworked with all-new car physics. Players can expect to see real-time deformation, which means that car models will accurately depict damages caused by collisions and other incidents. This level of realism is set to enhance the immersive experience of the game even further.

The report suggests that Rockstar Games is fully committed to surpassing its own achievements in the video game industry. “When a company sells a cultural product that becomes the most profitable product in history, there is no need to speculate on the intentions of the technical features of the next project; those intentions are widely revised upward,” the report states. “You not only have to do better; Do it better. That’s why Rockstar Games is giving us something the video game industry has never seen before with a new version of its RAGE engine.”

Fans of the Grand Theft Auto series can’t help but imagine what GTA VI will have in store for them. With the promise of groundbreaking graphics and new technologies, it’s safe to say that Rockstar Games is raising the bar for the entire gaming industry.

