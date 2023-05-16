ROG Harpe Ace／Hone Ace Aim Lab Edition E-sports Peripherals-Crazyface’s designated battlefield weapon

At this year’s CES online press conference, ROG released a variety of gaming devices that endanger players’ wallets, including the new peripherals co-branded with Aim Lab-ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition Gaming Mouse and ROG Hone Ace Aim Lab Edition Gaming Mouse Pad, is definitely one of the most striking combinations.

Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition is an ultra-lightweight tri-mode wireless gaming mouse. It adopts ROG AimPoint’s next-generation 36,000 dpi optical sensor and supports Aim Lab Settings Optimizer to optimize mouse settings; Hone Ace is a new large-size Gaming mouse pad, hybrid chaotic cloth for sliding and control, and waterproof, oil-proof, dust-proof nano-coated surface.

The two are paired with the training levels of Aim Lab x ROG 360, which can help players find the appropriate mouse settings and improve the accuracy of mouse operations.

I believe that FPS players who are improving their shooting skills have heard of Aim Lab, a training simulation software, which provides players with guns taken from popular shooting games such as “CS: GO”, “Special War Heroes”, etc. , you can also simulate the shooting situation in the game through different training menus, and train the accuracy and responsiveness of following and throwing the gun.

Players who love “CS: GO” see this, do you think of Crazyface, who was a Taiwanese FPS e-sports player and is now a live broadcaster with accurate marksmanship? That’s right! This time, I invited Crazyface to introduce to you what kind of bonus points ROG x Aim Lab’s fantasy joint ride can bring to players. I believe you have also seen Crazyface’s personal IG fan special: where is there a set for FPS players? Designed e-sports peripherals? Isn’t this coming!

When Crazyface chooses a mouse, there are 3 main considerations: sensor, weight, and appearance (grip feel), but it also said that “I used to use wired mice, but now the response speed and signal of wireless mice are good enough. , Switching to a wireless mouse feels better, and now I can’t go back.” I believe that whether the gaming mouse can be paired with Bluetooth or connected at 2.4 GHz is also one of Crazyface’s considerations. Whether Harpe Ace can satisfy Crazyface Let us wait and see for the requirements of gaming mice.

Finally, the ROG Azoth 75% wireless customized gaming mechanical keyboard, which also debuted at CES, was also added on the same field. Compared with the ROG Falchion Ace mechanical keyboard released last year, what are the differences between the two, and if you want to start a mechanical keyboard? Players with keyboards can choose how to choose, of course, it will also match the comments of Crazyface, let’s take a look now!

ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition Gaming Mouse

As a co-branded gaming mouse, the Harpe Ace is based on black and embellished with Aim Lab’s aqua blue side buttons. superior.

“My hands are relatively small, and I’m used to gripping; although Harpe Ace looks elongated at first glance, it actually has a good grip and is easy to use.” Crazyface said his first impression of Harpe Ace, and Thoughts after actual use.

After 15 revisions, the Harpe Ace, which is left-right symmetrical and has a waist shape, allows the palm to just rest on the raised part of the mouse. The cool ROG totem anti-slip stickers make the mouse easier to grasp.

Crazyface said that he is a person who tends to sweat easily, but the Harpe Ace made of bio-based nylon material is not sticky to use, and has enough friction resistance, so it is not afraid of slippery hands; in addition, Harpe Ace weighs only 54 grams, and it is matched with the four sides of the bottom The 100% PTFE mouse feet can be swung quickly and controlled easily. How about comparing it with the same lightweight hole mouse? “Compared with Harpe Ace, although both are light in weight, the burrow is more difficult to clean up, and the grip is also poor.” It seems that Harpe Ace is more Crazyface’s heart!

Harpe Ace also uses its own ROG micro switches, which have a lifespan of up to 70 million clicks. There is a clear sense of feedback in the click experience, and the keys will not stick when you click continuously. It is also equipped with ROG AimPoint 36K optical sensor, which can support 100~ With 36000 DPI resolution, a maximum speed of 650 IPS and 50 G acceleration, it can be synchronized with the player’s movements almost perfectly.

“Three-mode switching is super convenient. 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth, and wired three connection methods can be used in different situations. It is really convenient to use!” Harpe Ace has three-mode connection functions: 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth 5.1 and the most basic Crazyface is full of praise for the unique USB cable transmission, which is not only convenient but also convenient!

Among them, the ROG SpeedNova wireless technology in 2.4 GHz mode can provide a low-latency gaming experience and a long battery life of up to 90 hours. It can also be used with a USB receiver signal extender to shorten the distance between the receiver and the mouse. The mouse connection is more stable.

Harpe Ace has a built-in customization function. Use the Bluetooth pairing button with the up and down buttons on the left to switch the response height and polling rate respectively. It can be quickly responded to when playing different games, which is quite practical.

Finally, let’s take a look at the mouse optimization function developed by Aim Lab for Harpe Ace. Come to the Aim Lab Settings Optimizer in the Aim Lab customization menu, players can analyze the most suitable mouse DPI, angle and response height by performing tasks.

For example: in the Mouse DPI task, there will be targets that keep disappearing and appearing everywhere, moving from far to near in the three-dimensional space, testing the player’s reaction to throwing and following the gun. After 10 minutes, Aim Lab will come up with a recommended DPI value, so that players can apply it automatically, and then they can use this DPI to train their game skills. Crazyface, which usually uses 800 DPI, deliberately set the DPI to 1600 during the test. After the task is over, it is still 800 DPI that suits me. It seems that the test results are very accurate.

ROG Hone Ace Aim Lab Edition Gaming Mouse Pad

Now that the mouse uses ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition, there is no reason not to use ROG Hone Ace Aim Lab Edition!

Hone Ace is a large-sized gaming mouse pad with a length of 50 cm. It has a thickness of 3 mm and a non-slip rubber base, which can provide a stable foundation and cushioning for the mouse. The mouse fits the mouse pad smoothly and will not drift randomly, which also ensures that the player can maintain a consistent trajectory of the mouse under the same movement when using it.

“Hone Ace is a mouse pad with a low sense of speed, while Harpe Ace is a light weight mouse. Although the light weight of the mouse will affect the stability to some extent, such as throwing a gun over the head, but with the Hone Ace mouse pad, The resistance is moderate, not too slippery, the positioning is precise, the timing is quite good, and the overall stability is also very good.”

In addition, Hone Ace is also coated with a protective nano-coating, which is waterproof, oil-proof, and dust-proof. It is the best for players who regard the game as their life and have three meals in between games Mouse pad and placemat bar.

In terms of appearance, Hone Ace is also based on black as Harpe Ace as a whole, but there is an oversized Aim Lab logo in the middle as the eye-catching main vision, and the surrounding Aim Lab water blue piping enhances the integrity of the Hone Ace joint identity . However, the most mysterious design of Hone Ace is the following row of rulers, which are measurement marks that can be used in conjunction with Aim Lab.

In the Event menu of Aim Lab, there is an Aim Lab x ROG training space, and its final level – Aim Lab x ROG 360 – will be marked with a 360-degree degree mark on the screen.

When the player moves the front sight, the viewing angle of the screen will also move to the corresponding angle. At this time, the actual moving distance of the arm can be measured through the centimeter mark on the Hone Ace, and the practice of throwing the gun at a specific angle can be repeated. “With the aid of the ruler, you can quickly grasp the 180-degree/360-degree operating distance, and use it to find a suitable DPI, but in the end, you still need to train the accuracy through continuous practice.” For players who pursue a one-hit hit, I believe that this practice method will be more efficient than using “feeling”.

Crazyface further shared Aim Lab’s training method: “Aim Lab has a variety of popular game simulation training. It is best for beginners to train in all modes. After you are proficient, it is recommended to practice in GridShot mode, which is used by experts, to further improve the mouse. Control.” Everyone knows how to do it, right?

ROG Azoth & ROG Falchion Ace Gaming Mechanical Keyboards

The newly released ROG Azoth this year is 75% of the gaming mechanical keyboard. It has more buttons in the F area than the Falchion Ace, except that its button layout is very close to the Falchion Ace, but because it has the ability to display battery power, multimedia information, and custom animations , CPU temperature and other system parameters of the 2-inch OLED display (“OLED is very handsome, you can change the pattern you like.” Crazyface silently added), in terms of appearance and function, it is even tougher than the gentle Falchion Ace.

ROG Azoth has a silicone Gasket structure design, which is combined with silicone shock-absorbing gaskets and three-layer shock-absorbing and noise-absorbing cotton to provide players with a more stable typing experience. Crazyface believes that this design makes the keystrokes smoother, with a solid feel and a pleasant sound. Noisy.

ROG Azoth can also hot-swap and pre-lubricate the ROG NX mechanical shaft, and directly give you a set of key shaft lubrication kits to satisfy players who love DIY. “The hot-swappable switch can maintain the keyboard switch body by itself, and you can also customize the switch body. It is very convenient for people who like different switches. Players who love the keyboard can also maintain the switch body by themselves. In my words, I will use QWER ASDF ZXCV Change to red switches, and use green switches for others.” Crazyface, who prefers red switches when playing games and usually likes green switches, said so.

With ROG Azoth, in addition to being even more powerful when playing games, you can also replace and maintain the key switch as a pastime. It is a good thing for e-sports that can be dynamic and static.

ROG Azoth also added a three-mode connection function this time, and the SpeedNova wireless technology can provide up to 2000 hours of battery life in 2.4 GHz mode, which is the biggest difference from the Falchion Ace that provides dual Type-C ports but no wireless function , that is, it can not be limited in front of the screen, and can be applied to a wider range of situations. What’s more, ROG Azoth even supports MacOS, which shows that playing games is not the only use of ROG Azoth.

Seeing this, I believe everyone will find that the main customer groups of ROG Azoth and Falchion Ace are quite different, “Falchion Ace can save space in the left hand area, and make the mouse and mouse pad closer to the keyboard. The keyboard is more comfortable to operate.

I used to prefer keyboards with 100% configuration, but now I mostly use small-sized keyboards. Crazyface said that in addition to being a compact keyboard, Falchion Ace also provides a protective cover, which can prevent dust and protect the keycaps. It is easy to take it out to participate in general events or activities. Very convenient, ROG Azoth is for users who want to put the keyboard at home as a handicraft and want to maximize the use of the keyboard.

“If I want to stay for many days in a party like WirForce, then I will choose to bring Azoth.” Crazyface’s consideration is reasonable.

Finally, let’s summarize the biggest features of ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition gaming mouse and ROG Hone Ace Aim Lab Edition gaming mouse pad.

Combining the two with Aim Lab, you can find the most suitable mouse setting for yourself, and under this setting, you can repeatedly train how much the arm should move quickly when dealing with enemies in different directions. It is tailor-made for FPS players. big supplement package. In particular, the lightweight design of Harpe Ace made of bio-based nylon material, the high-spec ROG AimPoint 36K optical sensor, and the high-performance ROG SpeedNova wireless technology are even more powerful tools that can faithfully reflect player technology on the battlefield.