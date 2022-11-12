Recently, the 16-pin power supply interface of NVIDIA’s new-generation RTX 4090 graphics card has been burnt out, which has caused a lot of discussion among netizens.

According to the latest news from foreign media, the PCI-SIG organization is considering adjusting and strengthening the 12VHPWR 16-pin interface, but it is still in the research stage and plans to complete the review before December 6. According to the leaked documents, PCI-SIG has designed two new reinforcement schemes, mainly around the separate 4-pin signal line, adding more protection and support around the socket and plug to make the connection more stable. However, the remaining 12-pin lines are completely unchanged, that is, if there is an excessively high current, the risk of burnout still exists.





Corsair’s power supply expert Jon Gerow points out that the burnout can be as simple as not plugging in tightly, leaving a gap between the plug and the socket. As can be seen in these two pictures, the first one is completely unplugged, and the plug can even be seen from the outside, while the second one is correctly inserted and fully inserted. However, some netizens soon questioned, saying that their connectors were plugged too tightly and still burned.