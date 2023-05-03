Ruby at risk: Warning of new IT vulnerability

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Ruby. Several vulnerabilities have been identified. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on May 2nd, 2023 to a vulnerability with several vulnerabilities for Ruby that became known on October 2nd, 2019. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the products Debian Linux, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Ubuntu Linux, SUSE Linux, Oracle Linux, Open Source Arch Linux and Open Source Ruby are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Debian Security Advisory DLA-3408 (Status: 04/30/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities for Ruby – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.5.

Ruby Bug: Effects of exploiting the known vulnerabilities

Ruby is an interpreted, object-oriented scripting language.

A remote, authenticated attacker can exploit several vulnerabilities in Ruby to bypass security protections, compromise data, or cause a denial of service.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2019-15845, CVE-2019-16201, CVE-2019-16254 und CVE-2019-16255 traded.

Systems affected by the Ruby vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Oracle Linux (cpe:/o:oracle:linux)

Open Source Arch Linux (cpe:/o:archlinux:archlinux)

Open Source Ruby 2.4.8 (cpe:/a:ruby-lang:ruby)

Open Source Ruby 2.5.7 (cpe:/a:ruby-lang:ruby)

Open Source Ruby 2.6.5 (cpe:/a:ruby-lang:ruby)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Debian Security Advisory DLA-3408 vom 2023-04-30 (02.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-lts-announce/2023/04/msg00033.html

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2022:0581 vom 2022-02-21 (21.02.2022)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2022:0581

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2022:0582 vom 2022-02-21 (21.02.2022)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2022:0582

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2021-2588 vom 2021-07-08 (08.07.2021)

For more information, see: http://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2021-2588.html

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2021-2587 vom 2021-07-02 (02.07.2021)

For more information, see: https://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2021-2587.html

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:2588 vom 2021-06-29 (30.06.2021)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:2588

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:2587 vom 2021-06-29 (30.06.2021)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:2587

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:2230 vom 2021-06-03 (04.06.2021)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:2230

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:2104 vom 2021-05-25 (26.05.2021)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:2104

Debian Security Advisory DLA-2330 vom 2020-08-16 (17.08.2020)

For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-lts-announce/2020/debian-lts-announce-202008/msg00027.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2020:1570-1 vom 2020-06-09 (10.06.2020)

For more information, see: http://lists.suse.com/pipermail/sle-security-updates/2020-June/006905.html

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2020:0737-1 vom 2020-03-20 (23.03.2020)

For more information, see: https://www.suse.com/support/update/announcement/2020/suse-su-20200737-1.html

Debian Security Advisory DSA-4586 vom 2019-12-17 (17.12.2019)

For more information, see: http://seclists.org/bugtraq/2019/Dec/32

Debian Security Advisory DSA-4587 vom 2019-12-17 (17.12.2019)

For more information, see: http://seclists.org/bugtraq/2019/Dec/31

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-4201-1 vom 2019-11-26 (27.11.2019)

For more information, see: https://usn.ubuntu.com/4201-1/

Arch Linux Security Advisory ASA-201910-2 vom 2019-10-02 (04.10.2019)

For more information, see: https://security.archlinux.org/ASA-201910-2

Arch Linux Security Advisory ASA-201910-5 vom 2019-10-02 (04.10.2019)

For more information, see: https://security.archlinux.org/ASA-201910-5

Ruby Release Notes vom 2019-10-01 (02.10.2019)

For more information, see: https://www.ruby-lang.org/en/news/2019/10/02/ruby-2-4-9-released/

Ruby Release Notes vom 2019-10-01 (02.10.2019)

For more information, see: https://www.ruby-lang.org/en/news/2019/10/01/ruby-2-6-5-released/

Ruby Release Notes vom 2019-10-01 (02.10.2019)

For more information, see: https://www.ruby-lang.org/en/news/2019/10/01/ruby-2-5-7-released/

Ruby Release Notes vom 2019-10-01 (02.10.2019)

For more information, see: https://www.ruby-lang.org/en/news/2019/10/01/ruby-2-4-8-released/

Version history of this security alert

This is the 15th version of this IT security notice for Ruby. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

10/02/2019 – Initial version

10/04/2019 – Added new updates to Arch Linux

11/27/2019 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

12/17/2019 – Added new updates from Debian

01/02/2020 – Reference(s) added: DLA 2027

03/23/2020 – Added new updates from SUSE

06/10/2020 – Added new updates from SUSE

08/17/2020 – Added new updates from Debian

05/26/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat

06/04/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat

06/30/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat

07/02/2021 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux

07/08/2021 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux

02/21/2022 – Added new updates from Red Hat

05/02/2023 – Added new updates from Debian

