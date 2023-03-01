Now that we’re well into 2023, we can get a better idea of ​​the many games we’ll be playing this year. One of the ones we’re most curious about (both because of the studio behind it and because of its quality as a “reboot” of the series) is Armored Core VI: Rubicon’s Fire.

The FromSoftware-developed game was announced at The Game Awards in December, and we’ve heard nothing about it since, although that may change now, and may even give us a more or less clear release window. Leaker eXtas1s (the same leaker who leaked Kojima Productions’ Overdose last year) has now reported from Exputer that Armored Core 6 will be released sometime between September and October 2023 and we shouldn’t expect the recently announced Eldon The Ring DLC ​​”Shadow of the Eldertree” before that.

“Sources are now revealing that the developer is already planning a Windows release for Armor Core 6 between September and October. Barring further delays internally, it’s more likely that the game will launch in late September rather than being delayed until sometime in October. a time.

Additionally, it was revealed to me that FromSoftware wants to get Armor Core 6 out before releasing the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion for Elden Ring.

While as usual we’ll have to wait for From Software to confirm this leak, we can give this window a lot of credence as it secures a good release date for the second half of the year, which still leaves a lot of gaps in the calendar to fill.