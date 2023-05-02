Samsung Galaxy Buds Live at Aldi: check the offer

At the discounter Aldi there are always various technology offers. This week, customers will find Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live true wireless headphones. The buds cost almost 60 euros, but is it worth buying?

Samsung itself offers its Galaxy Buds in a wide variety of versions. The Buds Live SM-R180 are a cheaper version of the headphones compared to the Pro models. What is particularly striking here is the shape, which is reminiscent of a bean. Although Samsung offers the Galaxy Buds Live in many bright colors, they are only available in black from Aldi. From April 27, they will be available in the discounter’s online shop for EUR 59.99 plus EUR 4.95 postage. The total costs are therefore 64.94 euros.

Galaxy Buds Live offer good sound but weak ANC

We already had the opportunity to test the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live in the editorial office. The true wireless headphones sit securely and comfortably in the ear and can also be worn comfortably when lying down without sealing the ear too much. They also impress with a balanced sound and rich bass. Playback can be controlled by simply tapping or holding the touch surfaces on the outside of the earbuds. With a battery life of around six hours, the Buds also offer a good, if not outstanding, runtime. They can be charged up to three times using the supplied case.

Samsung advertises noise canceling on the Galaxy Buds Live. However, users should not expect too much from this. It’s just enough to fade out a monotonous roar, for example on a bus or plane. The buds, on the other hand, hardly block out other noises.

Are the Samsung Galaxy Buds worth it at Aldi?

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live offered by Aldi are quite good headphones in the price range. However, they are not worth the RRP of 149 euros due to the lack of noise canceling – there are much better alternatives here. For the asking price of 59.99 euros or 64.99 euros, respectively, they are recommended by Aldi. However, they are also available from other retailers at this price. On the price comparison site Idealo, for example, the bronze version of the headphones is listed from 65.90 euros. The white version of the Buds Live is only marginally more expensive. So it’s worth taking a look here if you want colors other than black. Otherwise, you can’t go wrong with Aldi’s offer.